Yankees vs. White Sox: Game 2 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - September 24, 2025

The New York Yankees walked it off in the bottom of the ninth inning on the back of a single from pinch hitter Jose Caballero to seal their postseason spot. They have now beaten the Chicago White Sox 4 out of 5 times this season.

Six wins in the last seven games have propelled the Yankees (89-68) to within 1.0 game of the American League East division lead. They need to continue to put the pressure on the Toronto Blue Jays. The White Sox (58-99) have lost nine of their last ten games and are now, almost certain to be finishing their third consecutive season with 100 losses.

Yankees vs. White Sox Game 2: Betting Odds and Weather

Time: 7:05 p.m. EDT at Yankee Stadium

Money Line: Yankees -373, White Sox +293

Total Runs: Over/Under is 8.0 runs

Weather: Mostly Cloudy, 74 degrees F, 30% precipitation, Wind 7 mph In

Yankees vs. White Sox Game 2: Injuries and Lineups

Injuries

Yankees

Brent Headrick: 15-Day IL (forearm),

Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (back),

Clarke Schmidt: 60-Day IL (forearm),

Oswaldo Cabrera: 60-Day IL (ankle),

Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow),

Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox

Andrew Benintendi: 10-Day IL (Achilles),

Martin Perez: 15-Day IL (shoulder),

Bryan Hudson: 15-Day IL (back),

Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (hamstring),

Elvis Peguero: 15-Day IL (elbow),

Prelander Berroa: 60-Day IL (elbow),

Ky Bush: 60-Day IL (elbow),

Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (knee),

Drew Thorpe: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Expected Lineups

Yankees

LF A. Slater R RF Aaron Judge R CF C. Bellinger L DH G. Stanton R 3B Amed Rosario R 1B P. Goldschmidt R 2B J. Chisholm L SS J. Caballero R C Ben Rice L

White Sox

2B C. Meidroth R DH Lenyn Sosa R C Edgar Quero S SS C. Montgomery L 1B M. Vargas R 3B Curtis Mead R LF Corey Julks R CF M. Taylor R RF B. Baldwin S

Yankees vs. White Sox Game 2: Expert Picks and Prediction

Yankees will have their ace Max Fried (18-5, 2.92 ERA) take the mound. After an inconsistent month of August, Fried has delivered four scintillating starts, going 4-0 with a 2.05 ERA in September. Facing him will be the White Sox relievers set for a bullpen game, with Fraser Ellard set to start the game.

The White Sox lineup is batting at .181 in their last ten games. The Yankees at .268 in the same stretch. Ben Rice is hitting at .454 with six extra-base hits. Aaron Judge will look to get his 50th home run of the season. Andrew Benintendi, who had driven in 7 RBIs in the last ten games, was placed on the Injured List by Chicago.

Prediction: Yankees 5, White Sox 2

Picks: Yankees ML (-373), Under 8.0 runs

