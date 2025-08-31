Yankees vs. White Sox: Game 3 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - August 31, 2025

The New York Yankees have steamrolled the Chicago White Sox in the three games so far. Their latest win came on Saturday after eleven innings as Cody Belinger broke the tie. Earlier in the game, Aaron Judge hit his 42nd home run of the season.
With the result, the Yankees (76-60) took their win streak to 7 games. They hold the first AL Wild Card spot with one eye on the AL East lead, 2.0 below the Toronto Blue Jays.
The White Sox (48-88), last in the AL Central, are headed for their third straight season with 100 losses.
Yankees vs. White Sox Game 3: betting odds and weather
Time: 2:10 p.m. ET at Rate Field
Money Line: Yankees -198, White Sox +164
Total Runs: Over/Under is 9.0 runs
Weather: Sunny, 73 degrees F, 1% precipitation, Wind 7 mph L-R
Yankees vs. White Sox Game 3: injuries and lineups
Injuries
Yankees
- Austin Slater: 10 Day IL (Hamstring),
- Jonathan Loaisiga: 15 Day IL (Back),
- Brent Headrick: 15 Day IL (Forearm),
- Ryan Yarbrough: 15 Day IL (Oblique),
- Gerrit Cole: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Oswaldo Cabrera: 60 Day IL (Ankle),
- Clarke Schmidt: 60 Day IL (Forearm),
- Jake Cousins: 60 Day IL (Elbow)
White Sox
- Miguel Vargas: 10 Day IL (Hand),
- Luis Robert: 10 Day IL (Hamstring),
- Owen White: 15 Day IL (Hip),
- Elvis Peguero: 15 Day IL (Elbow),
- Dan Altavilla: 15 Day IL (Lat),
- Miguel Castro: 60 Day IL (Knee),
- Ky Bush: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Prelander Berroa: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Drew Thorpe: 60 Day IL (Elbow)
Expected Lineups
Yankees
- 1B P. Goldschmidt R
- DH Aaron Judge R
- LF C. Bellinger L
- RF G. Stanton R
- 2B J. Chisholm L
- SS A. Volpe R
- CF T. Grisham L
- 3B J. Caballero R
- C Austin Wells L
White Sox
- RF M. Tauchman L
- 1B Lenyn Sosa R
- C Kyle Teel L
- SS C. Montgomery L
- DH Edgar Quero S
- LF A. Benintendi L
- 2B C. Meidroth R
- 3B Curtis Mead R
- CF B. Baldwin S
Yankees vs. White Sox Game 3: Expert picks and prediction
Yankees' Luis Gil (2-1, 3.75 ERA) faces White Sox' Martin Perez (1-3, 2.02 ERA) in the starter battles. Both pitchers have a small sample size coming into the game. Perez heads into the outing with more than 12.1 innings of scoreless innings. Gill is finding some form with just 1 earned run in each of his last three starts.
The Yankees have a worse average in the last ten games than their opponents, .243 compared to .260, but that balances out with their pitching staff with a collective 2.93 ERA compared to White Sox's 4.75 ERA.
That means New York's sluggers, Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Co. will have a chance to leave the yard again on Sunday. Chicago's Colson Montgomery has 9 RBIs and 4 home runs in the ten-game stretch for the team.
Prediction: Yankees 5, White Sox 4
Picks: Yankees ML (-198), Under 9.0 runs