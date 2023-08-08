Yankees vs White Sox: How to watch, starting lineups, probable starting pitchers, and more

The New York Yankees will face the Chicago White Sox in Game 2 of their series on Tuesday, Aug. 8 at the Guaranteed Rate Field. The highly-anticipated MLB regular season clash is scheduled to commence at 8:10 p.m. ET.

The Yankees vs White Sox contest will be broadcast live on MLB.tv. Fans without access to cable can live stream the match on FuboTV.

New York is currently fifth in the AL East with a 58-55 record. Aaron Boone's side has just one win in its last four games. The Yankees need to turn their fortunes around if they have ambitions of reaching the postseason.

Meanwhile, Chicago is fourth in the AL Central with a 46-68 record. Pedro Grifol's side has managed three consecutive wins and will be hoping to continue the good run. While the White Sox are virtually out of the playoff races, they could look towards building their squad for next season.

New York Yankees vs Chicago White Sox predicted lineups and starting pitchers

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge

Predicted starting lineup for New York Yankees:

Jake Bauers (L) 1B Aaron Judge (R) RF Gleyber Torres (R) 2B Giancarlo Stanton (R) DH Billy McKinney (L) LF DJ LeMahieu (R) 3B Harrison Bader (R) CF Anthony Volpe (R) SS Ben Rortvedt (L) C

The Yankees could start with Clarke Schmidt on Tuesday. The right-hander has a 7-6 record this season, having racked up 103 strikeouts and 30 walks at a 4.35 ERA in 180 innings pitched.

Predicted starting lineup for Chicago White Sox:

Tim Anderson (R) SS Andrew Benintendi (L) LF Luis Robert Jr. (R) CF Eloy Jimenez (R) DH Yoan Moncada (S) 3B Andrew Vaughn (R) 1B Yasmani Grandal (S) C Gavin Sheets (L) RF Elvis Andrus (R) 2B

The White Sox could opt to start with Touki Toussiant on Tuesday. The right-handed pitcher has a 1-4 record this year, managing 38 strikeouts and 27 walks in 41.1 innings pitched at a 3.92 ERA.