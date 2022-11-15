Yasiel Puig News: Ex LA Dodgers player pleads guilty to lying in sports gambling trial

Yasiel Puig, former Los Angeles Dodgers star outfielder, has pleaded guilty to lying to law enforcement officials about sports bets he made with an illegal gambling operator. This was revealed by documents that were unsealed to the Department of Justice and by ESPN.

The former MLB All-Star now plays in South Korea but could be facing up to five years in prison after pleading guilty. That is the maximum sentence for this crime. He will also pay a fine upwards of $55,000.

Puig reportedly began placing bets on sporting events in May of 2019. He did so through a third party who worked for an illegal gambling operation. This operation was run by former minor league baseball player Wayne Nix.

By June of that same year, he was reportedly nearly $300,000 in debt to the operation. He paid up and got it below $100,000 before placing another slew of bets on various sports.

The former MLB outfielder earlier this year, admitted to lying to federal agents about the gambling. IRS Criminal Investigation Los Angeles Field Office Special Agent in Charge Tyler Hatcher said, according to ESPN:

"When given the opportunity to be truthful about his involvement with Nix's gambling businesses, Mr. Puig chose not to. Mr. Puig's lies hindered the legal and procedural tasks of the investigators and prosecutors."

Nix's operation, which the former Dodger was involved with, reportedly ran for nearly two decades. He pleaded guilty to operating an illegal gambling business and filing false tax returns.

When was the last time Yasiel Puig played in the MLB?

Over a seven-year career, the outfielder played for the Dodgers, the Cincinnati Reds and the Cleveland Indians (now the Cleveland Guardians).

He last played in 2019 for Cleveland before moving to international baseball as he couldn't find a major league home. He's only 31 years old, so he's not past the age that most players retire.

However, he hasn't been able to replicate the success he had in Los Angeles when he made an All-Star team for the Dodgers. He had an unbridled passion for the sport, but his talent waned in recent years.

