Liam Hendriks fought hard against cancer to come back to the baseball field and continue from where he left off. Kristi, his wife, was a constant for him throughout the journey. With her, there were thousands of other people who extended their love and warmth to Liam Hendriks during his tough time.

Hendriks, now 34, revealed his diagnosis on January 8. He received gift baskets with Preggie Pops to treat nausea brought on by chemotherapy and weighted blankets that he could wrap himself in for comfort.

Among these supporters, there was Heather Grandal, wife of Yasmani Grandal, White Sox's catcher, who had a basket with things like a skull cap, blanket and socks. It also came with a duffel bag that he could use to transport goods to his infusion appointments. Hendriks initially failed to notice the writing on one side of the bag. He was made aware by Kristi, and when he turned the bag around, it said exactly what he had come to believe over the past month.

Heather wrote,

"CANCER MESSED WITH THE WRONG MOTHERF---ER."

The amount of support Liam received during his cancer days helped him recover and come back to the field. He thoroughly enjoyed his first game after his return.

Liam Hendriks and his shocking positivity

When people are suffering from a dangerous disease like cancer, their main aim is to recover from it and lead a healthy life. But in the case of Liam, his main aim was to recover and start playing baseball again. Andrew Vaughn told everyone about the time when he went to Liam's house during the cancer days and he checked his phone's calendar app only to find out that Liam had been aiming to make a return for the White Sox in May.

Liam Hendriks, White Sox reliever

Liam said,

"That's what I'm shooting for."

Hendriks had already decided when he wanted to return to the major league pitch two days after his first treatment for Stage 4 cancer. Vaughn knew better than to doubt his friend who had willed himself from nothing to a celebrity, who looked down on the scariest men in the sport, challenged them to my-best-versus-yours combat, and nearly always emerged victorious. It was daring, even hubristic. Kudos to the players and the level of dedication they have for their respective sports.

