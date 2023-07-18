Years after calling off their engagement, Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez still share a $33,000,000 Miami mega-mansion

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reconciled after she separated from Alex Rodriguez, but she still maintains some connections with her ex. Lopez and ex-fiancé A-Rod own the Miami property they jointly purchased in 2020 for $32.5 million.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's mansion

Long-term plans for the property are still being determined, and it is unclear if one of the two intends to live there or if they aim to keep it as an investment. Additionally, Jennifer and Alex share a tiny ranch-style cottage in Encino, California, that they paid $1.4 million in 2019. They also possess several additional homes in Miami, Manhattan and Los Angeles.

A-Rod and Lopez's mansion room

The Miami home features 10 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, an elevator, a library, a wine room, a gorgeous kitchen, a family room, a guest house and a 100-foot wooden pier. It is situated on nearly an acre-sized estate. A covered glass dining table, plush sofas and sun loungers lining the pool provide plenty of space for outdoor entertaining.

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez's relationship

During their brief relationship, pop sensation Jennifer Lopez and former New York Yankees icon Alex Rodriguez were recognized as one of the most influential couples. However, they split up in 2021 after a few happy years together.

Alex proposed to J.Lo on the beach when they were on vacation in the Bahamas in 2019, taking their relationship to the next level. He presented Lopez with an exquisite $1 million emerald-cut diamond ring. The suggestion had been practiced with his assistant during the previous three days, subsequently revealed by the former baseball player.

Even former President Obama sent a handwritten card of congratulations to the newlyweds.

Rodriguez's split from Lopez made him more amicable with Cynthia Scurtis, his estranged ex-wife. Rodriguez and Cynthia's daughters are frequently seen together. Jennifer reconnected with her ex-boyfriend, Ben Affleck, after ending her relationship with Rodriguez. They are currently wed.

