Yordan Alvarez Injury Update: Latest health status and recovery period for Astros' MVP hopeful

After finishing third in AL MVP voting last season, Yordan Alvarez of the Houston Astros looked keen on picking up where he left off as he took the field in 2023.

The 6-foot-5 Cuban defector has been going off for his team. In 57 games, Yordan has hit .277/.388/.589 with 17 home runs and a league-leading 55 RBIs. However, now, his ability to keep on firing for his team has been cast into doubt.

Since breaking into the MLB in 2019, Yordan Alvarez has been a powerhorse for his team. He missed most of the 2020 season after undergoing surgery on his knees, but has only missed a total of 45 games since re-entering the league in 2021.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis Yordan Alvarez hurts baseballs for a living. Yordan Alvarez hurts baseballs for a living. https://t.co/DKVuipEB6y

On Thursday, June 8, Yordan Alvarez left his team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays in the third inning. Although an injury was not apparent to spectators, Alvarez left the game following his sole at-bat of the game, and was later announced to have suffered an oblique injury.

Although it is not clear how long the 25-year old slugger will be out of the lineup, any amount of time will be a difficult for his team. The only player on the team with more than ten home runs, Alvarez has been a crucial element of his team, especially in the absence of Jose Altuve and apparent inability of Jose Abreu to make an impact.

Sports Injury Central @SICscore



Injury analysis and potential return timeline here sicscore.com/mlb/players/yo… #Astros DH Yordan Alvarez was pulled in the third inning tonight with what the team labeled "oblique discomfort"Injury analysis and potential return timeline here #Astros DH Yordan Alvarez was pulled in the third inning tonight with what the team labeled "oblique discomfort"Injury analysis and potential return timeline here⏩sicscore.com/mlb/players/yo… https://t.co/gKOAOW6eiT

Earlier this season against the Detroit Tigers, Alvarez hit his 100th career home run. Now, with 425 games under his belt, Alvarez has 115 home runs and 338 RBIs, making him one of the more prolific hitters of his generation.

Yordan Alvarez injury comes at a bad time for the Houston Astros

Once the natural powerhouse of the AL West, the Astros are having a much harder time holding their own in one of baseball's toughest divisions. After a tough 3-1 series loss in Toronto, the Astros now find themselves five games behind the Texas Rangers in the AL West. With the departure of Alvarez from the lineup, Astros manager Dusty Baker will need to find a way to make up for the runs they are going to lose.

