"You can't give 100% because you've gotta do it every day" - When Jerry Seinfeld discovered a rare parallel between stand-up comedy and baseball

Stand-up comedian Jerry Seinfeld is a big baseball fan, and he didn't mince his words when he compared comedy with baseball, highlighting the similarities between the two.

He sat down for a Q&A with Mark Simon of ESPN in 2014 and recounted his childhood obsession with the sport, despite never playing on an organized team. During the interview, Seinfeld highlighted his passion for watching baseball games and how it's different from other sports like basketball and football.

He also mentioned that baseball is very similar to stand-up comedy in a way that you can't keep up with 100% effort every day, whether on the baseball field or at a stand-up event.

"The life of a stand-up comic is very similar to that of a baseball player," Seinfeld said. "You perform on this 85 to 93 percent level on a daily basis. You can't give 100 because you've gotta do it every day. When you're that road comic and doing it twice a night or three times a night, the obvious analogy to the season of a baseball player."

"Bob Costas (during a recent interview) said Michael Jordan never stepped on the court and went 0-for-20, that Tom Brady never stepped on the field and didn't complete a pass," he added. "But that happens to guys like (Clayton) Kershaw and (Mike) Trout all the time ... That brutality, as a comedian, I can relate to that, because stand-up comedy is brutal that way."

Moreover, he even revealed that he doesn't like suites in a baseball park, as it results in more of a social event, resulting in him not being able to concentrate on a game.

What does Jerry Seinfeld want to do after retiring?

Most people create a bucket list once they are done with their career. However, Jerry Seinfeld thinks otherwise and feels like going to a baseball game every day.

"I turned 60 this year, and people around that age make a bucket list. I made a bucket list, turned the 'b' to an 'f' and was done with it," Seinfeld said. "If you want to kite surf down the Amazon, go ahead. I'm going to crack open a beer and watch a ballgame."

"When I think of retirement, all I would think is going to a baseball game every day."

Jerry Seinfeld is a fan of the New York Mets and is often seen attending their games in the ballpark with a Mets cap over his head.

