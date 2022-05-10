"You don't give a f**k" - All-Star shortstop infamous for booing New York Mets fans last season gets thrown out over a strike call

Javier Baez and the Detroit Tigers have struggled this season. With a record of 8-20, the Tigers are last placed in their division, 9 1/2 games behind the frontrunning Minnesota Twins. After getting swept by the Houston Astros in a three-game jaunt to the Lone Star State last weekend, the Tigers hope to put forward a better showing against the weaker Oakland Athletics.

After winning their first game against the A's 5-0, the Tigers were looking to win their second game in a row, something the team has not done since April 23. During a late push by the Tigers in yesterday's game, some tempers flared over what many say was a blown call.

Detroit Tigers shortstop Javier Baez gets thrown out of the game for arguing a called strike

Javier Baez runs to first base on his RBI double during the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Javier Baez is no stranger to explosive moments on the field that often get him into trouble. Last year, as a member of the New York Mets, Baez was seen thumbing home fans, and, explaining his antics, Baez stated, "We're going to struggle seven times out of 10. It just feels bad when ... I strike out and get booed. It doesn't really get to me, but I want to let them know that when we're successful, we're going to do the same thing to let them know how it feels."

Sports Illustrated @SInow



(via

Javier Báez on why the Mets are giving the fans who boo them the(via @SNYtv Javier Báez on why the Mets are giving the fans who boo them the 👎 (via @SNYtv)https://t.co/gQDJ94wdrF

"Javier Báez on why the Mets are giving the fans who boo them the" - @ Sports Illustrated

As a member of the Detroit Tigers this year, Baez is hitting .237 with two home runs and 11 RBIs. As a member of one of the weakest teams in the 2022 season, Baez knows that those numbers could be better.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia "You don't give a fuck"



Javy Baez and AJ Hinch were both ejected after arguing a third strike call "You don't give a fuck"Javy Baez and AJ Hinch were both ejected after arguing a third strike call https://t.co/RjuYwVzfiF

""You don't give a f*ck" Javy Baez and AJ Hinch were both ejected after arguing a third strike call" - @ Jomboy Media

In Monday's game, Javier Baez was up facing Oakland reliever Dany Jimenez. When a pitch arrived high and borderline outside, striking out Baez in the bottom of the ninth, Baez took exception. Arguing the call, he turned to home plate umpire Nick Marley, and, after a heated exchange, uttered an expletive.

Following the scene, Baez and Tigers manager A.J. Hinch were both ejected. The video shows the frustration that is now palpable in the Tigers lineup as they slide farther down the standings each day.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt