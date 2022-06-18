“You guys managed to make the worst ranking ever. Congrats.” “This is so disgustingly disrespectful” - MLB fans are disappointed with controversial hitter power rankings

We are now over one-third of the way into the MLB season, and we have seen some absolutely insane offensive seasons from players all across the league. Superstars like Aaron Judge are on pace to set historical records. Young stars like Byron Buxton are putting up crazy offensive numbers. Meanwhile, even players like Matt Carpenter, who was in Triple-A just a month ago, have burst onto the scene this season.

Major League Baseball released their hitter power rankings updated to June 17, 2022, and it features some of the best hitters so far this 2022 MLB season. However, the list is controversial because only 10 players are featured on the list. There are definitely players who could make a case to be on this list, who probably just fell short of the list.

Most of the list is spot on. Most of the players featured on the list deserve to be on there. They are all having amazing offensive seasons this year, and are all key contributors at the plate for their respective teams. However, the controversy is the order in which they are ranked.

Also, perhaps the biggest controversy of this ranking is New York Yankees utility player Matt Carpenter being featured on this list. Carpenter was on the Texas Rangers Triple-A affiliate just a month ago, and now he is killing it for New York. He has already hit six home runs in such a short amount of time, and has been a key part of the Yankees offense in the month of June. However, he has only played in 11 games, and only has 28 at bats so far, which is a fraction of what the other players on this list have played and batted.

The controversial list sparked a lot of attention on social media and not in a good way. MLB fans on Twitter had this to say about the rankings.

MLB Twitter is angry about the new rankings

Many fans thought that Red Sox star Rafael Devers should have been featured on the list. Devers is leading all of baseball in hits with 85, and is hitting .320 with an OPS just shy of 1.000. With stats like these, he could definately make a case to be on the rankings. This is what the fans had to say about it.

There were also New York Mets fans who believe that Pete Alonso should be higher on the list. Alonso has proven to be one of the best hitters in the NL, so he definitely could be.

The thing that MLB fans were the most upset about was Matt Carpenter being on the list. Major League Baseball fans had this to say:

Overall, a list that features just 10 hitters is going to be really hard to make, and it will never be perfect because there are just so many elite offensive players in the MLB today.

