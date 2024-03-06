"You’re not supposed to convert anybody, that’s God’s job" - When Clayton Kershaw discussed his personal views on faith & living as a Christian

Clayton Kershaw is one of the best players in MLB today. Over his 15-year career, he has won three CY Young awards, an MVP award and a World Series Ring. However, his real passion goes beyond the playing field. He aims to live his life with his religion at its core and is an outspoken Christian.

In a 2017 interview with the Christian Broadcasting Network, Clayton Kershaw talked about establishing a balance between his faith and his career.

“I feel like Jesus is the only true way to Heaven,” Kershaw said. “There’s a lot of other things that people believe in and you’re supposed to love everybody. You’re not supposed to convert anybody. That’s God’s job.”

One way he has aimed to be a positive Christian role model was through his charitable efforts. Clayton Kershaw and his wife, Ellen, run the organization Kershaw's Challenge, which provides life-changing services to vulnerable children and their families.

“Using God’s platform, we don’t think of it as philanthropy, but more stewardship," Kershaw said. "Whatever God has given us, we’re just a vessel for it. We don’t own anything that we have. It’s all a gift from God, so just trying to be good stewards to what he has given us.”

He said during the interview that throughout his high school years, he began to take his faith in Jesus seriously. He also said that despite being a likely Hall of Fame pitcher his identity is not based in baseball.

“It’s a gift. I didn’t do anything to deserve that,” Kershaw said. “You never know what could happen. Baseball could end tomorrow, but just understanding that God’s in control of it, and we’re not.”

Kershaw re-signing with the Dodgers

The LA Dodgers last month re-signed Clayton Kershaw for a one-year deal which also included a player option for the 2025 season. Despite turning 36 in a few weeks, Kershaw is still a top pitcher. It made sense for the Dodgers to bring him back.

Clayton Kershaw underwent surgery in November as he wanted to play for a 17th season. But before making that choice, Kershaw said that, for the first time in his career, retirement was a difficult idea. However, the possibility of remaining in his hometown and signing with the Texas Rangers also remained.

“Not as quick as I thought,” Kershaw said “Once we started gathering more information, realizing that surgery was probably the best option, it gave me a little bit of clarity with everything. Just decided to come back.”

Kershaw's fans in Los Angeles are happy that he is staying. For many, he is an idol and a hero. Many devoted fans would have found it difficult to accept his departure.

