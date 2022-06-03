"You shouldn't have thrown that s**t at my face" - Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe goes yard after dodging a pair of inside pitches

The Texas Rangers have an uphill climb ahead of them. With a record of 24-25, they still have a way to go before they can catch their cross-state rival, the Houston Astros, at the top of the American League West standings.

The Rangers are still eight games behind the Astros. Even with the LA Angels faltering, the Rangers will need to win a lot of games if they want to get back into the conversation about who can seriously win this notoriously difficult division.

Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe crushes a ball deep after receiving a couple pitches high and inside

Regardless of the Rangers record, there is one player who is following up on the breakout success he had last season. Nathaniel Lowe, a 26-year-old first baseman, joined the Texas Rangers in 2022, after spending the first two years of his career playing for the Tampa Bay Rays.

In 2021, Lowe got to play his first full career season. In 157 games for the Texas Rangers last season, Lowe hit career bests in every category. He hit 18 home runs and drove in 72 RBIs. He marked his spot as the starting first baseman for the Rangers.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Nathaniel Lowe hit a home run after receiving two pitches up and in then yelled "you shouldn't have thrown that shit at my face" toward the pitcher Nathaniel Lowe hit a home run after receiving two pitches up and in then yelled "you shouldn't have thrown that shit at my face" toward the pitcher https://t.co/cffVXBejsW

Last night, the Rangers were hosting his former team, the Rays, at Globe Life Park. In the bottom of the fourth inning, the Rays were down by one when Lowe stepped up to face Tampa Bay Rays starter Jeffrey Springs.

The two balls of the 2-2 at-bat were up and in, toward Lowe's face. Lowe looked visibly disgruntled as he settled in to face the fifth pitch.

kennedi landry @kennlandry Dallas Stars captain Jamie Benn is enjoying some Rangers batting practice with Nathaniel Lowe Dallas Stars captain Jamie Benn is enjoying some Rangers batting practice with Nathaniel Lowe https://t.co/40IJ6FW2Vs

Lowe caught the 2-2 fastball and launched it deep into the outfield stands, tying the game at 1-1. Lowe could be seen mouthing, "You shouldn't have thrown that s**t at my face," as he rounded the bases. The Rangers would go on to lose the game to the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3, but it wasn't due to Lowe's lack of effort.

The Rangers and Rays will play the final game of the three-game set on Thursday afternoon at Globe Life Park in Arlington.

