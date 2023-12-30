"You want to see more of these?" - Kate Upton unveils how she achieves effortless glam in a flash via her ultimate quick & chic get-ready routine

Regarded by some as one of the most beautiful women in the world, Kate Upton is never far from the limelight. Now, the actress and model has let fans in on her effortless glamor routine.

In a recent Instagram post, the 31-year-old filmed herself getting dressed in vogue style. Upton puts on her coat, shoes, and earrings in a light-hearted and good-natured way.

The post was captioned, "Let me know if you want to see more of these", meaning that Kate Upton could be posting more similar content soon. Perhaps a makeup routine is in the works for Upton's followers.

A native of Michigan, Upton began to model at a relatively young age. Her portfolio includes shoots with GQ, Vanity Fair, and Sports Illustrated. Known as a style and fashion icon, Upton made a name for herself on the unforgiving runways of New York City.

In 2014, Kate Upton first began to date Justin Verlander, who was pitching for the Detroit Tigers at the time. The pair were wed in a lavish ceremony in Tuscany, Italy, in November 2017. The breathtaking occasion occurred mere days after Justin Verlander had captured the first World Series victory of his career.

Now a mother, Upton, and Verlander welcomed daughter Genevieve into the world in late 2018. The young toddler has been a fixture by her parents' side and even appeared during the festivities after her father's Houston Astros won the 2022 World Series.

"Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are goals" - Baseball Bros

In addition to modeling, Upton has also taken on acting roles with increasing frequency in recent years. This year, she announced a partnership with Vosa Spirits. Vosa is a canned cocktail manufacturer based in Upton's home state of Michigan. In her role with Vosa, Kate Upton has appeared in multiple marketing campaigns promoting the brand.

Kate Upton's popularity does not appear to be waning

Independent of her MLB husband, Justin Verlander, Upton has remained one of the world's foremost style icons. By keeping her numerous fans engaged in what she is doing as well as her various endeavors, Upton is bound to witness her popularity remain at a steady pace.

Being a mother and balancing a career is not easy for anyone. However, Upton has seemingly risen to the challenge and performed her duties in both areas with top-notch care. Moreover, she can look great while doing it.

