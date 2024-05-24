Yusei Kikuchi Trade Rumors: 3 possible landing spots for Blue Jays starter following strong start to season

Yusei Kikuchi is having a career year for the Toronto Blue Jays. The left-handed Japanese star is currently worth 1.9 fWAR (his career-best over a full season is 2.6). He has also posted a low 2.64 ERA and a 2.60 FIP this season.
However, the Toronto Blue Jays are off to a rough start. They're three games under .500 and dead last in the hotly contested AL East. They may have a difficult time turning things around. If they can't, they could get a major return for Kikuchi since he's pitching so well. Here are three teams that could use the hurler:
Who should trade for Yusei Kikuchi?
3) Chicago Cubs
The Chicago Cubs nearly made the playoffs in 2023. If they want to get over the hump in 2024, they're going to need to make some moves.
The pitching is pretty middle of the pack outside of Shota Imanaga, and adding another Japanese ace to the mix might put them over the top. They're just a few games over .500 presently, and Kikuchi could be the addition they need to spur a winning streak and turn things around.
2) Milwaukee Brewers
The Milwaukee Brewers are surprisingly good this year after losing so much talent in the offseason.
Craig Counsell left to manage the Chicago Cubs and Corbin Burnes is the ace of the Baltimore Orioles. And yet, the Brewers lead the NL Central. This is despite a Fangraphs-ranked 22nd starting pitcher depth. They need to add a pitcher, and Kikuchi could be exactly what they need to keep their positive start going.
1) Cleveland Guardians
Among potential playoff teams, the Cleveland Guardians have the worst starting rotation in baseball. They're ranked 28th by Fangraphs in starter depth, largely thanks to the loss of Shane Bieber.
Adding a player like Yusei Kikuchi is not the Guardians' forte, but they need to. The AL Central is surprisingly competitive this year, and they can only contend despite a weak rotation for so long. It will catch up to them eventually.
