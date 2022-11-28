Long-time veteran pitcher Zack Greinke, 39, continues to demonstrate that age is just a number. There isn't much the star pitcher hasn't accomplished in his 20th season in the Majors.

Drafted by the Kansas City Royals with the 6th overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, Greinke made his way around the league with stops with the Milwaukee Brewers, Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Houston Astros before returning to the Royals as a free agent prior to the 2022 season.

While he is currently a free agent, he is expected to return to the Royals for the 2023 season.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Keep hearing Royals would like to bring Zack Greinke back. Sounds like interest is very much mutual. Keep hearing Royals would like to bring Zack Greinke back. Sounds like interest is very much mutual.

While his next contract is yet to be determined, Greinke should be able to command something similar to his 2022 salary of $13 million. It would be another lucrative deal for the former Cy Young winner, who has amassed career earnings of $330,003,000 over his 19-year professional career.

According to the website celebritynetworth.com, Zack Greinke has a current estimated net worth of $120 million. That number is expected to increase following his next contract.

Alex Fast @AlexFast8 Zack Greinke with the 54mph eephus.... Zack Greinke with the 54mph eephus.... https://t.co/LCpUkw1ye8

Greinke should continue to be an effective pitcher wherever he lands, even though he is not the All-Star caliber pitcher he was earlier in his career, he is still an effective back-of-the-rotation piece. He finished the 2022 season with a record of 4-9 while posting a 3.68 ERA with 73 strikeouts over 137.0 innings with the Royals.

Zack Greinke's career accomplishments

As previously mentioned, Greinke has enjoyed a long and successful career in the majors. Throughout his career, he has been selected to the All-Star team six times, as well as winning the Gold Glove for pitchers on six different occasions.

In 2009, Greinke won his first and only Cy Young Award with the Kansas City Royals. He finished the season with an impressive 2.16 ERA over 229.1 innings. Greinke would also rack up 242 strikeouts.

While he may one day find himself in the Hall of Fame, Greinke has been a notoriously low-key guy who tends to remain out of the limelight.

