Chicago Bulls vs Miami Heat Game Prediction and Betting Tips for 2024 NBA Play-In Tournament | April 19, 2024

One of the last two NBA Play-In Tournament games to be played on Friday is the Chicago Bulls vs Miami Heat matchup. The Bulls are looking to take advantage of Jimmy Butler's absence to beat the Heat and advance to the playoffs as the No. 8 seed.

Chicago booked their ticket to this game by beating the Atlanta Hawks 131-116 at the United Center onWednesday. Coby White had 42 points, nine rebounds and six assists to lead the Bulls, while Nikola Vucevic added 24 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Heat were given a tougher path after losing to the Philadelphia 76ers in the battle for the No. 7 seed. Miami also lost Butler to a right knee injury and will be out for the next couple of weeks.

Chicago Bulls vs Miami Heat preview, game prediction, odds and betting tips

The Chicago Bulls vs Miami Heat game is on Friday at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. It starts at 7:00 p.m. EST and will be nationally televised on ESPN.

Moneyline: Bulls (+125) vs Heat (-150)

Spread: Bulls +2.5 (-104) vs Heat -2.5 (-112)

Total (O/U): Bulls o209.5 (-105) vs Heat u209.5 (-115)

Chicago Bulls vs Miami Heat preview

The Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat split the season series with two wins each, and one win at home and on the road. The two teams appear even although the Heat have been much better this season. They have endured injuries, just like the Bulls, but had more wins.

Chicago looked like they were heading for a rebuild after a lot of disappointing results early in the season. However, they bounced back and had an amazing run after the All-Star break to earn a spot in the NBA Play-In Tournament.

Chicago Bulls vs Miami Heat starting lineups, subs and rotation

The Chicago Bulls will be without key players such as Lonzo Ball, Patrick Williams and Zach LaVine. If Alex Caruso, who is questionable, gets cleared before tip-off, here's how the Bulls could line up:

PG: Coby White | SG: Ayo Dosunmu | SF: Alex Caruso | PF: DeMar DeRozan | C: Nikola Vucevic

Javonte Green could get the start if Caruso gets ruled out. Andre Drummond, Dalen Terry, Torrey Craig and Jevon Carter might also receive some playing time.

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat won't have Jimmy Butler, Terry Rozier and Josh Richardson. Coach Erik Spoelstra have no other choice but to make some adjustments. Here's how the Heat starting lineup could look like:

PG: Tyler Herro | SG: Duncan Robinson | SF: Caleb Martin | PF: Nikola Jovic | C: Bam Adebayo

Jamie Jaquez Jr., Haywood Highsmith, Kevin Love and Delon Wright are all expected to get minutes with Butler out of the game.

Chicago Bulls vs Miami Heat betting tips

DeMar DeRozan has an over/under of 26.5 points, which is below his season average. DeRozan has been on a roll with at four 30-point games in his last five, so go against the odds and bet on "Deebo" to score at least 27 points.

Bam Adebayo is favored to go under 21.5 points against the Bulls. Adebayo has not scored more than 20 points in his last five games. But with Jimmy Butler out, take the chance, and bet on Adebayo to score at least 22 points.

Chicago Bulls vs Miami Heat game prediction

The Chicago Bulls are the slight underdogs in this NBA Play-In Tournament matchup despite Jimmy Butler's absence from the Miami Heat. The Bulls have been playing well enough to make it an interesting game against a resilient Heat team with the next man up mentality.

Oddsmakers predict the Heat to get the win and cover the spread and the total to exceed 209.5 points.

