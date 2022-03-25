"Clown college call - As were 3 others on fouled-out Holmgren!" - Skip Bayless alleges terrible officiating on Chet Holmgren as #1-seeded Gonzaga is sent packing by Arkansas from March Madness

Chet Holmgren and the Gonzaga Bulldogs are out of the NCAA Tournament after a 74-68 loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks in the Sweet 16 on Thursday. But television personality Skip Bayless believes the officiating is to blame.

Holmgren's foul trouble in the first and second half limited the impact the first-year center could make, and he eventually fouled out with over three minutes remaining.

While Bayless was critical of Holmgren's performance against the Memphis Tigers during the second round, he did not blame Holmgren on Thursday. Instead, Bayless turned his attention to the officials.

Below is his tweet:

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless I'M SORRY, NCAA BASKETBALL WITH ITS ONLY FIVE FOULS AND AMATEURISH REFS IS A JOKE. SO IF CHET HOLMGREN JUMPS BACKWARD AND THE ARKANSAS PLAYER DRIVES THE BALL UP INTO HIS CHEST, THAT'S A FOUL ON HOLMGREN??? CLOWN COLLEGE CALL - AS WERE 3 OTHERS ON FOULED-OUT HOLMGREN. I'M SORRY, NCAA BASKETBALL WITH ITS ONLY FIVE FOULS AND AMATEURISH REFS IS A JOKE. SO IF CHET HOLMGREN JUMPS BACKWARD AND THE ARKANSAS PLAYER DRIVES THE BALL UP INTO HIS CHEST, THAT'S A FOUL ON HOLMGREN??? CLOWN COLLEGE CALL - AS WERE 3 OTHERS ON FOULED-OUT HOLMGREN.

The officiating was a topic of conversation during the game, as the commentators spoke about some questionable decisions during the broadcast. Bayless believes that four of the five foul calls against Holmgren were questionable.

For a player with Holmgren's size and skills, being in foul trouble drastically changes his team's game and his game. Since he is one of the best players on his team, fouling out limited Gonzaga's ability to make a comeback Thursday in San Francisco, California.

Did Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren deserve the final foul call?

Holmgren's final foul call cost his team one of their best players trying to win the game.

In NCAA basketball, a fifth foul call results in a foul out, whereas in the NBA, players are allowed six fouls. As a result, each foul call is more crucial in college basketball.

For Chet Holmgren, his fifth foul call took him off the floor during a close game, drastically impacting the last three-and-a-half minutes of the game. While Skip Bayless was critical of the officiating, people judge for themselves.

Do you think Chet Holmgren deserved to foul out for this? Do you think Chet Holmgren deserved to foul out for this? 😳(🎥: @MarchMadnessMBB)https://t.co/963erxXnc2

So do you believe Chet Holmgren should have fouled out on the play? Or do you think the officials got the call wrong on Holmgren's final foul?

While neither answer will bring comfort to Gonzaga or Holmgren fans, it is essential to get calls correct when they can decide an NCAA Tournament game.

The final foul call on Holmgren likely ended his collegiate career. He is expected to choose to enter the NBA draft, where he could be the first pick.

Gonzaga (28-4) was ranked first in the final regular-season poll and was the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament. The Bulldogs were trying to return to the national championship game after finishing as runners-up last season.

Arkansas (28-8) was ranked 17th and is a No. 4 seed in the West.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein

