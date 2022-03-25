“It’s the same thing we heard about Kevin Durant when he was entering the NBA, he can’t lift 135 pounds” - NBA scout on Chet Holmgren’s potential to impact the game like Kevin Durant

Gonzaga Bulldogs freshman center Chet Holmgren is one of the most fascinating NBA prospects in recent history. He is a favorite to be the first pick in the draft after entering the season as one of the nation's top high school players.

However, there are skeptics who question his impact at the next level. Listed at 7-foot, 195 pounds, Holmgren stands out with his thin frame, and many wonder if he will be able to add weight moving forward.

While many NBA scouts and talent evaluators continue to question his ceiling at the next level, Holmgren has the tools to be a sensational pro.

One scout recently compared Holmgren's situation to that of Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant after his one season at Texas:

“It’s the same thing we heard about Kevin Durant when he was entering the NBA. He can’t lift 135 pounds, but he can shoot the hell out of the ball and impact the game. Chet can have the same impact in a game on a different level than Durant.”

NBACentral @TheNBACentral “It’s the same thing we heard about Kevin Durant when he was entering the NBA. He can’t lift 135 pounds, but he can shoot the hell out of the ball and impact the game. Chet can have the same impact in a game on a different level than Durant,”



- NBA Scout on Chet Holmgren

(Yahoo) “It’s the same thing we heard about Kevin Durant when he was entering the NBA. He can’t lift 135 pounds, but he can shoot the hell out of the ball and impact the game. Chet can have the same impact in a game on a different level than Durant,”- NBA Scout on Chet Holmgren(Yahoo) https://t.co/rL96nuWJq6

Gonzaga freshman Chet Holmgren buzzing in NBA Draft circles

Gonzaga freshman big man Chet Holmgren has had a fantastic season.

While there are going to be questions surrounding Chet Holmgren's NBA potential, the 19-year-old freshman has been sensational for the Gonzaga Bulldogs. He has dazzled fans with his defensive ability and outside shooting.

Holmgren will get another chance to impress Thursday night as Gonzaga takes on the Arkansas Razorbacks in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

Top-ranked Gonzaga (28-3), the tournament's overall No. 1 seed, faces 17th-ranked Arkansas (27-8), the West's No. 4 seed, in San Francisco, California.

If Gonzaga can pull off a victory, it could set up a rematch against Paolo Banchero and the ninth-ranked Duke Blue Devils (30-6), the No. 2 seed in the West. Duke plays 12th-ranked Texas Tech (27-9), the No. 3 seed, on Thursday.

Duke beat Gonzaga 84-81 on Nov. 26 in Las Vegas, Nevada

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



His best plays from this year's tourney Chet Holmgren has been a force for No. 1 GonzagaHis best plays from this year's tourney Chet Holmgren has been a force for No. 1 GonzagaHis best plays from this year's tourney 🔥 https://t.co/ws4YwxuDdN

Holmgren is one of the most gifted defensive big men in recent NBA draft memory, as his combination of awareness and mobility pairs well with his length.

Although his outside shot has struggled lately, Holmgren has the upside to be a two-way weapon at the next level, especially if his frame continues to fill out.

Holmgren has averaged 14.2 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 60.9%, including 39.2% from 3-point range.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein