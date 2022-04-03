"Damn, I hate Duke but I still can't believe this is it for Coach K" - Two-time Super Bowl champion on Duke's loss vs North Carolina being Coach K's last game as they bow out of March Madness

Mike Krzyzewski and his Duke Blue Devils are out of March Madness after losing to the North Carolina Tar Heels 77-81 on Saturday night. That means the Hall of Fame coach's career is over.

The end of any long-term coach's career is an unbelievable moment, but the end of the 47-year Hall of Famer's career is on a different level. While the coach made it clear this would be his last season, the way it would end was in flux.

Duke (32-7) fell behind and was on the ropes multiple times during March Madness, but the Blue Devils kept finding ways to make comebacks and advance. With the team unable to pull off one more rally, the end of Coach K's career is here, and Damien Woody is in disbelief.

Damien Woody @damienwoody Damn I hate Duke but I still can’t believe this is it for Coach K Damn I hate Duke but I still can’t believe this is it for Coach K

While the internet will continue to make light of how the icon's career came to an end, Woody took time to acknowledge how crazy it is that the end is here. For a mainstay of college basketball, the end is a significant moment in the sport.

One of the greatest coaches of all time is now entering retirement just one year after another, UNC's Roy Williams, retired. Coach K and Williams shaped the modern era of college basketball and the UNC-Duke rivalry.

Woody is a two-time Super Bowl champion and prominent ESPN analyst, so he has some understanding of how impactful the retirement of Krzyzewski will be.

Duke and Coach K's final March Madness was madness despite losing to North Carolina

Coach Mike Krzyzewski and his wife, Mickie, ride off into retirement.

Duke entered March Madness as a popular pick to win the national championship, but many also expected the Blue Devils to bow out early without a fairytale ending.

Duke needed comeback wins against Michigan State and Texas Tech to reach the Elite Eight.

Once the team beat Arkansas convincingly, many analysts bought into the idea of a magical ending before North Carolina spoiled the party. However, perhaps the loss will spark him to channel another GOAT's recent move. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady unretired.

Toby Rowland @TRowOU



That would be wild wouldn’t it What if we go thru all this fanfare with Coach K, then in a month he says…”nah, I’m coming back.”That would be wild wouldn’t it @TomBrady 🤷🏻‍♂️ What if we go thru all this fanfare with Coach K, then in a month he says…”nah, I’m coming back.”That would be wild wouldn’t it @TomBrady 🤷🏻‍♂️

While Krzyzewski has shown no signs of pulling a Tom Brady, anything can happen. For now, North Carolina gets to claim the ending of his career and one of the biggest wins in the North Carolina-Duke rivalry.

Krzyzewski, 1,202-368, took Duke to a record 13 Final Four appearances, with five national titles and four runner-up finishes.

