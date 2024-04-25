Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 3 (April 25) | 2024 NBA Playoffs 

The Denver Nuggets and LA Lakers resume their 2024 NBA Playoffs first-round series after a brief break, as the teams travel to Crypto.com Arena for Games 3 and 4, beginning Thursday. The Nuggets defended homecourt in the first two games, which were highly entertaining but nearly followed the same script.

The Lakers outplayed their counterparts in the first halves of both games, but Denver came out on top in the meaningful minutes that decided the contest. That's been the key difference between the teams in most of their last 10 matchups, leading to a winless streak for LA.

The Lakers came closest to snapping the skid last game after going up 20 to start the third quarter. However, the lack of execution and cold stretches allowed the Nuggets to come back into the contest before Jamal Murray iced it with the game-winning buzzer-beater over Anthony Davis for the 101-99 win.

Murray had an off night before he turned the corner in the fourth with a 14-point burst. He had 20 points in the game on 37.5% shooting. Meanwhile, Nikola Jokic continued his dominance over LA with a 27-point triple-double with 20 rebounds and 10 assists.

The Lakers got 32 points and 11 rebounds out of Anthony Davis, while LeBron James finished with 26 points, eight boards and 12 assists. D'Angelo Russell finally broke his Nuggets jinx with a 23-point night, shooting 7 of 11 3s.

Denver Nuggets vs. LA Lakers Injury Reports

Denver Nuggets injury report

Vlatko Cancar is the only player on the Nuggets' injury report.

LA Lakers injury report

The Lakers have listed LeBron James and Anthony Davis as probable, while Cam Reddish, Jarred Vanderbilt, Christian Wood and Jalen Hood-Schifino are ruled out.

Denver Nuggets vs. LA Lakers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Denver Nuggets starting lineup and depth chart

Jamal Murray and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will start for the Nuggets in the backcourt, while Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic will man the front line. Reggie Jackson, Peyton Watson and Christian Braun will play the most minutes off the bench.

Point guards Jamal Murray Reggie Jackson Collin Gillespie Shooting guards Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Christian Braun Jalen Pickett Small forwards Michael Porter Jr. Justin Holiday Julian Strawther Power forwards Aaron Gordon Peyton Watson Zeke Nnaji Centers Nikola Jokic DeAndre Jordan Jay Huff

LA Lakers starting lineup and depth chart

The Lakers' starting lineup will include D'Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves in the backcourt, LeBron James and Rui Hachimura as the forwards and Anthony Davis as the center.

Taurean Prince, Gabe Vincent, Spencer Dinwiddie and Jaxson Hayes could play the most minutes off the bench.

Point guards D'Angelo Russell Spencer Dinwiddie Shooting guards Austin Reaves Gabe Vincent Max Christie Small forwards LeBron James Taurean Prince Maxwell Lewis Power forwards Rui Hachimura Harry Giles III Centers Anthony Davis Jaxson Hayes Colin Castleton

Denver Nuggets vs. LA Lakers key matchups

Austin Reaves vs. Jamal Murray remains one of the key matchups. Reaves has done a solid job defensively in shutting down Murray in the first half of both games, and that must continue for 48 minutes as that proved critical for the Lakers.

Anthony Davis vs. Nikola Jokic is the most pivotal player duel since last year's playoffs, and nothing has changed in that regard. Davis and Jokic both gave each other tremendous headaches offensively, but the two must step up defensively to limit each other's impact. The one that does that will give their team a significant boost.

