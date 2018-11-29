×
DFS players to look out for Week 7, Day 4

Shubham Pant
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
17   //    29 Nov 2018, 00:38 IST

LA Lakers face an uphill battle against the Pacers
LA Lakers face an uphill battle against the Pacers

Day 4 of Week 7 in the NBA seems light on the outside, with only three games to look forward to. But they are three really good games that you can feast upon, both as a viewer and in your daily fantasy matchups.

The Toronto Raptors take on the Golden State Warriors in the biggest match tomorrow, the LA Clippers face the youthful Sacramento Kings and the Indiana Pacers go to the Staples Center to face the LA Lakers.

Honourable mentions:

1. PG - De'Aaron Fox (Sacramento Kings), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Los Angeles Clippers)

2. SG - Lou Williams ( Los Angeles Clippers), Buddy Hield ( Sacramento Kings)

3. SF - Kawhi Leonard ( Toronto Raptors), Kevin Durant ( Golden State Warriors)

4. PF - Kyle Kuzma ( Los Angeles Lakers), Montrezl Harrell ( Los Angeles Clippers)

5. C - Willie Cauley-Stein ( Sacramento Kings), Serge Ibaka ( Toronto Raptors)

Here are the players to watch out for tomorrow's games.

#1 PG - Kyle Lowry (Toronto Raptors)

Kyle Lowry can be one of the star players against the Warriors
Kyle Lowry can be one of the star players against the Warriors

The Raptors face off against a Curry-less Warriors, giving Kyle Lowry a great chance to be the game changer. He faces Quinn Cook, who has been up and down this season while replacing Curry in the lineup.

Lowry has been averaging almost 16 points per game this season, along with at least 10 assists per game, well above his career statistics. He has also been one of the major reasons for this 18-4 start to the season.

With Kawhi moving to the Raptors, it has allowed Lowry to take on a role of a pass-first guard and that is the reason for his high assist numbers. Lowry has also been shooting very efficiently to start the season, 46.5% from the field. The change in coaching has also seemingly made a positive impact on him. He could be one of the difference makers on your daily fantasy rosters.

