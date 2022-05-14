“He’s part LeBron, part Larry Bird, he talks smack the whole game” - Seth Greenberg praises former ROTY, says he’s a great Game 7 player

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic has been impressive in the playoffs and ESPN basketball analyst Seth Greenberg has taken notice. One of the game's most dangerous offensive weapons, Doncic has elevated his game to another level whenever the stakes are at their highest.

Heading into Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Phoenix Suns, the Dallas Mavericks needed a win to force a potential Game 7.

That's when Luka Doncic stepped up and put together another eye-opening performance. Doncic finished with 33 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists and four steals in a 113-86 win over the Suns.

Doncic has continued to impress with each passing year in the playoffs. He's never been afraid to let opponents know he's in a groove.

Speaking recently on ESPN's "Keyshawn, JWill & Max," basketball analyst Seth Greenberg praised Doncic, saying that the superstar is "part LeBron, part Larry Bird." Greenberg said:

“He’s part LeBron, part Larry Bird, he talks smack the whole game.”

Seth Greenberg praises Luka Doncic before crucial Game 7

While the comments made by Seth Greenberg are sure to draw plenty of attention, there's no denying that Doncic has been sensational.

Doncic has become one of the faces of the NBA. The Mavericks superstar has the ability to takeover a game at any moment and he's not afraid to let his opponents know about it.

Throughout his segment on ESPN, Seth Greenberg went on to compare Doncic to legends such as Boston Celtics all-time great Larry Bird and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. Greenberg stated that Doncic has the ability to dominate a game and he will "talk smack the entire game."

Both Bird and James have had plenty of moments throughout their careers when it comes to being an unstoppable force on the court. While Doncic might have some work to do when it comes to reaching the trash-talking level of Bird, there's no denying that he's vocal on a nightly basis.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Luka Doncic has averaged 39.0 points when facing elimination in his career, the highest scoring average in those situations in NBA history (min. 3 games). Luka Doncic has averaged 39.0 points when facing elimination in his career, the highest scoring average in those situations in NBA history (min. 3 games). https://t.co/TeS32DTT9w

Many basketball analysts expected the Dallas Mavericks would struggle to keep up with the Phoenix Suns. Now, Doncic and the Mavericks find themselves one win away from completing a shocking upset.

In the series against the Suns, Luka Doncic has averaged 32.2 points, 9.8 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game while shooting 45.7% from the field.

