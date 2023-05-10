How many championships has Bob Huggins won? Success of WVU Basketball coach explored amid homophobic slur controversy

Bob Huggins has won several championships since becoming a coach in 1984. However, the popular basketball coach has never been able to win the national championship, which is the most prestigious award in college basketball.

Huggins got very close to winning it all twice, but he lost a semifinal game both times. Despite this, he's still a fantastic coach who's made West Virginia one of the most competitive teams in college athletics.

Besides West Virginia, the renowned coach was with Akron, Cincinnati and Kansas State. He recently agreed to a new deal with the Mountaineers and will likely stay with the team for at least a few more years.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Bob Huggins has won 10 conference championships

Bob Huggins has had a remarkable career filled with numerous accomplishments and championships. Throughout his tenure, Huggins has guided his teams to great success, capturing several championship titles.

His most notable championship came in 2010 when he led the West Virginia Mountaineers to the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament. The Mountaineers ended up losing to No. 1 Duke, who eventually won the tournament.

Besides winning the regional championship, Bob Huggins also won the Big East tournament.

Huggins won the Big East tournament and advanced to the Final Four in 2010 (Image via Getty Images)

Before West Virginia, Huggins won 10 regular-season championships with Cincinnati. This is another team the veteran coach has led to a Final Four appearance.

The Cincinnati Bearcats advanced all the way to the national semifinal game in 1992. However, they lost the game against the Michigan Wolverines.

You may be interested in reading: What are Bob Huggins' contract details with West Virginia? Salary, duration, and more

Besides 10 regular-season championships, Huggins has also won eight conference tournaments with the Bearcats. He was 398-128 with the team, leading it to the NCAA Tournament in 14 of 16 seasons.

Huggins had a lot of success with several college teams (Image via Getty Images)

To sum it up, here are the biggest accomplishments Bob Huggins has had during his Hall of Fame coaching career:

11 regular-season championships

10 conference tournament championships

Two Final Four appearances

Huggins was also named Coach of the Year several times during his impressive career.

You may be interested in reading: What did Bob Huggins say? Homophobic slur audio controversy explained as radio hosts come under fire

Bob Huggins is still looking for his first national championship. Considering how amazing he has been, it won't be surprising if he leads the West Virginia Mountaineers to another deep NCAA Tournament run.

Huggins' contract was reduced by $1 million due to his homophobic slur, but it'll likely run all the way to the summer of 2027, giving him plenty of time to achieve even more success.

Poll : 0 votes