What did Bob Huggins say? Homophobic slur audio controversy explained as radio hosts come under fire

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins is under investigation by the university for his ant-gay slurs during a recent apperance in a radio show. Huggins has apologized for his remarks, but it seems like he's not the only personality under fire due to the incident.

Huggins was a guest on the Bill Cunningham Show on Cincinnati radio station WLW. He discussed his rivalry with Xavier during his time as Cincinnati's coach from 1989 to 2005. He made some anti-gay comments when talking about the throwing rubber sex toys incident in the Crosstown Shootout.

"Catholics don't do that. ... I tell you what, any school that can throw rubber penises on the floor and then say they didn’t do it, by God they can get away with anything," Huggins said.

"It was the Crosstown Shootout. What it was, was all those f**s, those Catholic f**s, I think. ... They were envious they didn't have one."

Here's the audio of Bob Huggins calling Xavier fans "Catholic f--s" during an appearance on Bill Cunningham's WLW radio show in Cincinnati

As expeed, Bob Huggins received a lot of backlash online for saying anti-gay slurs. Bob Huggins immediately released an apology the West Virginia Mountaineers basketball team. But despite his apologetic statement, the university and their athletic deparment have began an investigation in the matter.

"I used a completely insensitive and abhorrent phrase that there is simply no excuse for and I won't try to make one here," Huggins said. "I deeply apologize to the individuals I have offended, as well as to the Xavier University community, the University of Cincinnati and West Virginia University.

"As I have shared with my players over my 40 years of coaching, there are consequences for our words and actions, and I will fully accept coming my way. I am ashamed and embarrassed and heartbroken for those I have hurt. I must do better, and I will."

Bill Cunningham also under fire following Bob Huggins fiasco

Bob Huggins of the West Virginia Mountaineers

Bob Huggins is not the only personality under fire for his anti-gay slurs during an appearance on the Bill Cunningham Show. The host, Bill Cunningham also received a lot of backlash for not doing anything after Huggins made the hateful remarks.

Fans on social media are already gunning for Cunningham's head. The Cincinnati sports radio personality has been on the air for more than 40 years. However, he's a controversial figure and who has history of hate speech and promoting hoaxes.

One fan said:

"He spits out a few slurs and the hosts go, "isn't he the best". Seems like a few terminations are in order."

"He spits out a few slurs and the hosts go, "isn't he the best". Seems like a few terminations are in order."

Here are other tweets critical of Bill Cunningham:

You have to be down pretty bad to willingly listen to Bill Cunningham on 700. May want to reevaluate your mental state and life if that's how you spend your free time.

I would've preferred to not have to hear Bill Cunningham's voice today, or any day actually. After listening to it, It's almost like going back in time and hearing what men talked like in the mid 90s. And it's incredible how these guys never progressed/matured mentally past 1995.

Clay Winstead @ClayWinstead ESPN @espn



While we're at it, let's cancel Bill Cunningham's radio show too

Bill is low key every bit as vile as Rush Limbaugh ever was and has dumbed down the conversation on WLW since the 90s. His shit stirring controversialist radio show has fueled divisiveness and hate for literally generations.

Everyone is justifiably dumping on Bob Huggins for his horrible comments in that radio interview. That language is offensive & should not be tolerated.

But we should not give interviewer Bill Cunningham a pass in all this. He laughed about this! He too deserves punishment.

Bill Cunningham is a piece of trash human being. Just absolute scum of earth. Let's hope he retires in August like he says he's going to

Huggins should obviously see consequences for this, but can we PLEASE get Bill Cunningham off the radio for good as well?

Only in Cincinnati would Bill Cunningham still be on the air. No one thought to hit the "dump" button that exists in every broadcast studio. Amateur hour broadcasting on multiple levels, but par for course in that sorry-ass market.

Bill Cunningham always does crap like that-how he still has a show is beyond me

