What did Bob Huggins say? Homophobic slur audio controversy explained as radio hosts come under fire

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins is under investigation by the university for his ant-gay slurs during a recent apperance in a radio show. Huggins has apologized for his remarks, but it seems like he's not the only personality under fire due to the incident.
Huggins was a guest on the Bill Cunningham Show on Cincinnati radio station WLW. He discussed his rivalry with Xavier during his time as Cincinnati's coach from 1989 to 2005. He made some anti-gay comments when talking about the throwing rubber sex toys incident in the Crosstown Shootout.
"Catholics don't do that. ... I tell you what, any school that can throw rubber penises on the floor and then say they didn’t do it, by God they can get away with anything," Huggins said.
"It was the Crosstown Shootout. What it was, was all those f**s, those Catholic f**s, I think. ... They were envious they didn't have one."
As expeed, Bob Huggins received a lot of backlash online for saying anti-gay slurs. Bob Huggins immediately released an apology the West Virginia Mountaineers basketball team. But despite his apologetic statement, the university and their athletic deparment have began an investigation in the matter.
"I used a completely insensitive and abhorrent phrase that there is simply no excuse for and I won't try to make one here," Huggins said. "I deeply apologize to the individuals I have offended, as well as to the Xavier University community, the University of Cincinnati and West Virginia University.
"As I have shared with my players over my 40 years of coaching, there are consequences for our words and actions, and I will fully accept coming my way. I am ashamed and embarrassed and heartbroken for those I have hurt. I must do better, and I will."
Bill Cunningham also under fire following Bob Huggins fiasco
Bob Huggins is not the only personality under fire for his anti-gay slurs during an appearance on the Bill Cunningham Show. The host, Bill Cunningham also received a lot of backlash for not doing anything after Huggins made the hateful remarks.
Fans on social media are already gunning for Cunningham's head. The Cincinnati sports radio personality has been on the air for more than 40 years. However, he's a controversial figure and who has history of hate speech and promoting hoaxes.
One fan said:
"He spits out a few slurs and the hosts go, "isn't he the best". Seems like a few terminations are in order."
Here are other tweets critical of Bill Cunningham:
