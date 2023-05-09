What did Bob Huggins do? Why is the Virginia head coach in the news?

West Virginia men's basketball head coach Bob Huggins is in the limelight for the wrong reasons. Huggins recently used homophobic slurs referring to the Xavier fans and also denigrated Catholics during a radio interview.

The incident occurred on a radio call with Cincinnati radio station WLW. Huggins was asked if he could land players from Xavier, a Jesuit school, to which the West Virginia coach had plenty of things to say.

Here's what Huggins said:

“Catholics don’t do that... I tell you what, any school that can throw rubber penises on the floor and then say they didn’t do it, by God they can get away with anything.

“It was the Crosstown Shootout. What it was, was all those (expletive), those Catholic (expletive), I think.”

Awful Announcing @awfulannouncing Here’s the audio of Bob Huggins calling Xavier fans “Catholic f--s” during an appearance on Bill Cunningham’s WLW radio show in Cincinnati Here’s the audio of Bob Huggins calling Xavier fans “Catholic f--s” during an appearance on Bill Cunningham’s WLW radio show in Cincinnati ⚠️ Here’s the audio of Bob Huggins calling Xavier fans “Catholic f--s” during an appearance on Bill Cunningham’s WLW radio show in Cincinnati https://t.co/JTftGx9rQE

Bob Huggins' comments sparked outrage online. Within a few hours of his appearance on the radio show, the longtime NCAA head coach issued an apology, saying:

“I used a completely insensitive and abhorrent phrase that there is simply no excuse for — and I won’t try to make one here. I deeply apologize to the individuals I have offended, as well as to the Xavier University community, the University of Cincinnati and West Virginia University....

“As I have shared with my players over my 40 years of coaching, there are consequences for our words and actions, and I will fully accept any coming my way. I am ashamed and embarrassed and heartbroken for those I have hurt. I must do better, and I will.”

West Virginia's athletic department has put this matter under review. Huggins has been the program's head coach since 2007 and posted a 345-203 record with the team. They have qualified for 11 NCAA tournaments under Huggins, with a Final-Four appearance being their best finish in 2009-10.

West Virginia's athletic department releases statement regarding Bob Huggins' controversial remarks

West Virginia's athletic department has issued a statement regarding Bob Huggins' comments on WLV radio on Monday. The department seems to have taken a strong stance regarding the situation, releasing a statement of their own.

“Were insensitive, offensive and do not represent our University values. Coach Huggins has since apologized. West Virginia University does not condone the use of such language and takes such actions very seriously. The situation is under review and will be addressed by the University and its athletics department.”

Bob Huggins coached Xavier's biggest rivals, the Cincinnati Bearcats, for 10 years between 1995 and 2005. He led the Bearcats to a 399-127 record during his time there. Notably, Huggins is the most winningest active head coach in NCAA basketball. He has a record of 934-415. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame last year.

