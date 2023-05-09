Who is Bob Huggins? Finding out more about the West Virginia head coach

Bob Huggins is currently on hot water for using an anti-gay slur in appearance on a Cincinnati radio show. Huggins immediately apologized for his remarks, but let's find out more about the West Virginia Mountaineers head coach.

The 69-year-old coach has been in charge of West Virginia since 2007. He started his career as an assistant coach for the Mountaineers in 1977 after graduating before taking over Walsh University's program from 1980 to 1983. After a one-year stint as an assistant at UCF, he was named as head coach at Akron.

Huggins spent five years with the Zips and was hired by Cincinnati in 1989. He led the Bearcats to a Final Four appearance in 1992 and was in charge of their program until 2005. He coached at Kansas State for one season before his alma mater came calling in 2007.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Bob Huggins has compiled a record of 934-415 during his career. He led West Virginia to the Final Four in 2010 and has coached a team in the NCAA tournament 23 times in the last 26 seasons. He was inducted to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame last year.

Huggins was born on Sept. 21, 1953 in Morgantown, West Virginia. He graduated magna cum laude from West Virginia in 1977 and earned a master's degree in health administration as an assistant coach a year later. He's married to wife June since 1977 and the couple have two daughters, Jenna Leigh and Jacqueline.

Also Read: "Bro thought he was Seth Rollins" - NBA fans are livid with Joel Embiid after stomping on Grant Williams head, leaving him bloodied in Game 3

What did Bob Huggins say?

Bob Huggins of West Virginia

In an appearance on the Bill Cunningham Show, Bob Huggins discussed his rivalry with Xavier during his time as the Bearcats' head coach from 1989 to 2005. He commented on Xavier fans throwing rubber sex toys during a game.

"Any school that can throw rubber penises on the floor and then say they didn't do it, my God, they can get away with anything," Huggins said. "What it was, was all those f**s, those Catholic f**s, I think ... They were envious they didn't have one."

Awful Announcing @awfulannouncing Here’s the audio of Bob Huggins calling Xavier fans “Catholic f--s” during an appearance on Bill Cunningham’s WLW radio show in Cincinnati Here’s the audio of Bob Huggins calling Xavier fans “Catholic f--s” during an appearance on Bill Cunningham’s WLW radio show in Cincinnati ⚠️ Here’s the audio of Bob Huggins calling Xavier fans “Catholic f--s” during an appearance on Bill Cunningham’s WLW radio show in Cincinnati https://t.co/JTftGx9rQE

After receiving backlash online for his remarks, Huggins immediately apologized via a statement through the West Virginia Mountaineers. Regardless of his apology, the university and it's athletic department are reviewing Huggins' remarks.

"I used a completely insensitive and abhorrent phrase that there is simply no excuse for and I won't try to make one here," Huggins said. "I deeply apologize to the individuals I have offended, as well as to the Xavier University community, the University of Cincinnati and West Virginia University.

"As I have shared with my players over my 40 years of coaching, there are consequences for our words and actions, and I will fully accept coming my way. I am ashamed and embarrassed and heartbroken for those I have hurt. I must do better, and I will."

Also Read: "Death, taxes, stinker after a good game" - Hilarious Anthony Davis memes erupt in wake of lackluster playoff performance against Warriors

Poll : 0 votes