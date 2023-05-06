"Bro thought he was Seth Rollins" - NBA fans are livid with Joel Embiid after stomping on Grant Williams head, leaving him bloodied in Game 3

Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers accidentally stomped on Grant Williams' head during a play in Game 3 between the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics. Williams ended up having a bloody lip after the scary incident, but the Celtics got the last laugh.

With Boston leading by eight points midway through the fourth quarter, James Harden ran a play with Embiid. The Sixers got the switch they wanted with Jaylen Brown defending the MVP. Harden tried to pass the ball to Embiid, but Brown tipped the ball before being called for the foul.

Regardless, Brown and Williams dove for it, while Embiid also tried to get it. The big man was unable to secure a proper landing, which ended in him stepping on Williams' head that bounced on the floor. It was a scary incident, but Williams was able to return to the game.

Fans on social media quickly reacted to Joel Embiid's incident with Grant Williams. Some compared it to Draymond Green's stomp on Domantas Sabonis in the first round. Green was suspended for his actions, while it remains to be seen if Embiid will suffer the same fate.

Other fans thought Embiid, who is a huge wrestling fan, was trying to emulate WWE superstar Seth Rollins. "The Architect" is known for his finishing move called the "Curb Stomp." One fan tweeted:

"Bro thought he was Seth Rollins."

Here are other reactions to Embiid's "Curb Stomp" to Williams:

jude @firstdowncheco @TheNBACentral dude stomped the facial features off of him @TheNBACentral dude stomped the facial features off of him

Fans also called out the NBA for suspending Draymond Green for stomping on Domantas Sabonis' chest, knowing Joel Embiid might not get punished for what he did to Grant Williams.

CrownMarco @crown_marcco NBA is a joke. This dude don’t deserve MVP @TheNBACentral But Draymond get suspendedNBA is a joke. This dude don’t deserve MVP @TheNBACentral But Draymond get suspended 😂 NBA is a joke. This dude don’t deserve MVP

Honest Draymond Fan @DrayRimPressure @TheNBACentral Draymond would be out the league if he did that lol @TheNBACentral Draymond would be out the league if he did that lol

Joel Embiid is a huge wrestling fan

WWE legend Triple H and Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid is a huge wrestling fan and his favorite wrestlers are Triple H and Shawn Michael. Embiid even used the DX crotch chop celebration in the past and was fined $25,000 by the NBA.

Triple H even offered to pay the penalty, while also making Embiid an honorary member of DX. In an interview back in 2021, Embiid discussed his love for wrestling and why he did the crotch chop in a playoff game.

"I mentioned that in the past, DX is my favorite," Embiid said. "Triple H and Shawn Michaels were my favorite wrestlers. Obviously, the group was also my favorite, and that's what they used to do. When the refs called the and-1, it just makes sense to combine the both of them and just enjoy myself."

