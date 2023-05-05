"Death, taxes, stinker after a good game" - Hilarious Anthony Davis memes erupt in wake of lackluster playoff performance against Warriors 

Anthony Davis had a poor game on Thursday against the Golden State Warriors. Davis was coming off one of his performances of the season that helped the LA Lakers secure 1-0 lead. However, the Warriors made some adjustments to neutralize the Lakers forward and get the win.

Davis had 30 points, 23 rebounds, five assists and four blocks in the Lakers 117-112 win in Game 1. He dominated on both sides of the floor and was clearly the best player on the court.

However, things changed in Game 2 and Davis had an off night. He was limited to just 11 points and seven rebounds, but still had three blocks. The Warriors made the necessary adjustments to get the 127-100 victory and even the series to 1-1.

Fans on social media was quick to take shots at Davis. They noticed how his work rate dropped off knowing that the LA Lakers got the homecourt advantage.

NBA Memes on Twitter started it off by saying:

"Some things are unavoidable. Death, taxes, Anthony Davis stinker after a good game."

NBA Memes @NBAMemes Some things are unavoidable



Death

Taxes

Anthony Davis stinker after a good game Some things are unavoidableDeathTaxesAnthony Davis stinker after a good game https://t.co/il0UTfC2rZ

Here are some of the best memes on Davis' bummer of a game against Golden State:

Jasmine @JasmineLWatkins Anthony Davis Game 1 vs Game 2 Anthony Davis Game 1 vs Game 2 https://t.co/gibart9Omq

OddsStack @OddsStack Anthony Davis Game 1 vs. Game 2 Anthony Davis Game 1 vs. Game 2 https://t.co/5M7vHzUW4p

trace @tracedontmiss Anthony Davis when he’s asked to string together two good games in a row Anthony Davis when he’s asked to string together two good games in a row https://t.co/3TQRcegkmw

CelticsNation (57-25) (5/16) @CookedByCeltics Anthony Davis after having 1 good game

Anthony Davis after having 1 good gamehttps://t.co/tIQHwjR5tu

kingtisemedia @kingtisemedia Anthony Davis every other game: Anthony Davis every other game: https://t.co/4WBJD5SjoJ

🕷️ @iaintisiah Anthony Davis explaining why he can’t play 2 straight good games Anthony Davis explaining why he can’t play 2 straight good games https://t.co/dZzE1EOHEK

Sam Yeezy @samstaydipped Anthony davis disappears every other game, so if this series goes to a game 7 he’ll show up Anthony davis disappears every other game, so if this series goes to a game 7 he’ll show up https://t.co/DwprT4wD1m

It was just a total disaster of a game, not just for Anthony Davis, but the entire LA Lakers roster. They were up in the first quarter before sagging off in the second, allowing the Golden State Warriors to go on a run to end the half.

The Lakers should have made the adjustments and kept the game close, but the defending champions put on a show. They went on a crazy run led by Klay Thompson, who finished with 30 points and eight made 3-pointers.

Steph Curry was the Warriors' main playmaker, with 12 assists to go along his 20 points. Draymond Green, who did a wonderful job against Davis, contributed 11 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists.

Game 3 and 4 of the series moves to LA and Lakers fans are surely hoping that Davis will have at least one good outing.

Anthony Davis explains his lackluster Game 2

Anthony Davis of the LA Lakers

Anthony Davis was asked by reporters about his terrible performance in Game 2. Davis explained that the Golden State Warriors made some adjustments, but it all came down to him missing the shots he was making in Game 1.

"I took all the same shots I took in Game 1," Davis said. "Just missed them. Elbow jumpers, pocket passes to the floater. Same exact looks. I didn't shoot no shot that I didn't shoot in Game 1."

If AD remains consistent in being inconsistent, he's expected to have a really great game on Saturday at home in front of thousands of Lakers fans.

