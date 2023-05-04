"Just a happily flamboyant gay man" - Fans support Magic Johnson's son EJ as pregame video goes viral

A video of Magic Johnson's son, EJ Johnson, before Game 6 of the first round series between the LA Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies went viral. EJ was one of many celebrities present to watch the Lakers eliminate the Grizzlies last week.

In a video released by RHTV on Twitter, EJ was caught on video coming out of his Lambourghini in a flamboyant outfit. He's known for his feminine and androgynous fashion style that has caught the attention of many.

Paparazzis cannot get enough of Magic's son, who showed up to support his father's team. Magic played in Los Angeles for his entire career, winning five NBA championships and three league MVPs.

Raphousetv (RHTV) @raphousetv2 ⛹🏾‍♂️ Magic Johnson's son, EJ now going viral after being spotted at the game⛹🏾‍♂️ Magic Johnson's son, EJ now going viral after being spotted at the game 🏀⛹🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/Uh4gqpCaJc

Supportive fans on social media can't get enough of EJ Johnson. They liked how comfortable and stylish he was at the same time. One fan even tweeted and defended him:

"EJ is not trans. Just a happily flamboyant gay man."

Here are some other positive reactions to EJ Johnson's viral video:

Jak @JakTunes69 @raphousetv2 dudes got some cake on him @raphousetv2 dudes got some cake on him

Curtis Matthews @CurtisM94331272 @raphousetv2 I think it’s incredible how EJ stepped out from his father’s basketball shadow and became such an icon in fashion on his own. He made his own path and whether you agree or disagree with it that’s your own choice but he deserves respect for it. Most athletes/musicians kids fail @raphousetv2 I think it’s incredible how EJ stepped out from his father’s basketball shadow and became such an icon in fashion on his own. He made his own path and whether you agree or disagree with it that’s your own choice but he deserves respect for it. Most athletes/musicians kids fail

Lyds @libby25888314 @raphousetv2 I’m so proud of EJ for losing the weight and finding his confidence (whether or not the world likes it) @raphousetv2 I’m so proud of EJ for losing the weight and finding his confidence (whether or not the world likes it)

JimmyChoo113086 @Jaime113086 @raphousetv2 People always concerned about things that’s don’t affect them in the slightest. More power to them, for having the courage to do what makes them happy. Not hurting anyone. Let them be. It’s that simple. We have bigger fish to fry. @raphousetv2 People always concerned about things that’s don’t affect them in the slightest. More power to them, for having the courage to do what makes them happy. Not hurting anyone. Let them be. It’s that simple. We have bigger fish to fry.

Magic Johnson had hard time accepting his son's at first

Magic Johnson with his family before an LA Dodgers game.

Magic Johnson had a hard time accepting EJ Johnson, who came out as gay in 2013 when he was 17 years old. Johnson once had a no scarf rule inside their house because he didn't want EJ wearing them flamboyantly.

However, the LA Lakers legend learned to accept his son's sexuality a month after he moved to New York to study at NYU. Magic revealed how EJ changed his perspective in an interview with Selome Hailu of Variety last year.

"He changed me," Johnson said. "He was so proud. This dude here is just so proud of who he is. As I grew older, as my wife talked to me, I couldn't him. I had to accept who he was and who he wanted to be.

"He actually helped me get there beecause he was so proud. Cookie (his wife) said, 'Look in the mirror.' I said, 'You're right.' Because I'm proud of who I am and he got it from me."

Magic Johnson's family life

Magic Johnson and his wife Cookie.

Magic Johnson married his wife Cookie Kelly in 1991. They have two children together, son Earvin III (EJ), and daughter Elisa, who the couple adopted in 1995. Johnson also has an older son, Andre Johnson, who was born in 1981. Andre's mother was Magic's ex-girlfriend, Melissa Mitchell.

The Hall of Famer also has two grandchildren with Andre and his wife — Gigi and Avery. He currently lives with his wife in Beverly Hills, California.

