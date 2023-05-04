"I'll keep praying for him" - Shaquille O'Neal relieved to hear his friend Jamie Foxx is recovering well

Shaquille O'Neal was relieved to hear that his good friend and actor Jamie Foxx is recovering well following a medical emergency last month. Foxx remains hospitalized in Atlanta and continues to receive treatment.

On a recent episode of The Bid Podcast with Shaq, the LA Lakers legend asked co-host Nischelle Turner about an update on Foxx. Turner said that the Oscar-winning actor is doing better and in recovery, but she still has no idea what happened to him.

"We are hearing that he's doing better," Turner said. "He's alert, awake. We just interviewed Nick Cannon the other day and Nick said that he spoke to him. He's healing, he's not out of the woods because he's still in the hospital.

"He's healing. We still don't know what happened, but at the end of the day, we just want him to be better. I know he's your buddy and everybody is praying for him."

Shaquille O'Neal noted that he knows Jamie Foxx is confined to an Atlanta hospital and wants to visit his friend. However, he doesn't want to create a scene and will just continue praying for him.

"I know he's here in Atlanta, but I just don't want to show up at the hospital," O'Neal said. "As long as he's doing okay, I'll keep praying for him."

What happened to Jamie Foxx?

Jamie Foxx at the 2019 NBA All-Star Game

Jamie Foxx's daughter, Corinne, said on April 11 that her father was hospitalized due to a medical complication. She added that he's on his way to recovery, but the family recently asked for more prayers as he continues to be hospitalized in Atlanta.

Foxx was busy shooting Back in Action with Cameron Diaz, who came out of retirement to work on the Netflix movie. Sources told Radar Online that Foxx had to be revived on set and was very lucky to be alive. It remains unknown what really happened to the talented actor.

The 55-year-old star finally broke his silence on Wednesday by posting a message to his Instagram account.

"Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed," Foxx wrote.

Jamie Foxx's friendship with Shaquille O'Neal

Shaquille O'Neal at the PointsBet Built Differently Media Event

Jamie Foxx and Shaquille O'Neal became friends during the height of the LA Lakers from the late 1990s to the 2000s. O'Neal celebrated winning his first championship with Foxx, who invited him to his house to hang out.

"When they won the championship, you know what Shaq did?" Foxx said on the FULL SEND podcast. "Shaq's on Ventura, on a motorcycle. ... Comes over to my crib and everybody’s there and he literally looked me. My crib looked so small when he walked in and then we hung out. We played like three on three or something like that. But he's always been a cool dude."

