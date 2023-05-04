Watch: Shaquille O'Neal has a new look after Jayson Tatum sends over his candy to NBA on TNT

Jayson Tatum sent special delivery packages to Shaquille O'Neal, Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley on Wednesday night. O'Neal had some fun with the gift as usual and made sure that everyone laughed.

In the "EJ's Neat-O Stat of the Night" segment, the crew received gifts from the Boston Celtics superstar. It was candy packages, from Tatum's Side Step Sweets company founded last year. It's a new brand of gummy candies called Small Wins, which are all-natural, low-sugar, plant-based and vegan-friendly.

O'Neal, who really is a man-child, gave the fans a new look. He stuck a gummy bear to his front teeth and looked at the camera. He also thanked Tatum for the lovely gifts that also included other freebies such as headbands, t-shirts and speakers.

"This is some good old candy, Jayson Tatum," O'Neal said.

Jayson Tatum's candy company

Jayson Tatum founded Side Step Sweets last year with the goal of being an alternative treat for people. One of the reasons why Tatum invested in candies was because of his son, Deuce, who loves them, but he didn't want to give him anything unhealthy.

"As a dad, I want to give my four-year-old son the world, but I also want to be mindful of the potentially harmful options out there," Tatum in the press release. "I helped develop Small Wins because I wanted parents, such as myself, to feel good about satisfying their child's sweet tooth. Small Wins is the first step in our goal of bringing better-for-you products to the market."

Jayson Tatum struggles in Celtics' blowout win over Sixers in Game 2

The Boston Celtics didn't need a huge night from Jayson Tatum to even up the series against the Philadelhia 76ers in Game 2. Tatum struggled with his shot and was in foul trouble on Wednesday night.

Tatum finished the game with just seven points, which was his lowest scoring total since Dec. 29, 2019. He also scored seven points that night against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Jaylen Brown carried the load for the Celtics in their 121-87 win. Brown had 25 points, three rebounds and four assists, while Malcolm Brogdon scored 23 points off the bench. Game 3 and 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals will be played in Philadelphia.

