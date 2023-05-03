"Carrying LeBron per usual" - LA Lakers fans in awe of Anthony Davis after a dominant performance in Game 1 win

Anthony Davis put up a dominant performance in the LA Lakers' Game 1 win over the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference semifinals. Fans were in awe of Davis, but some had to take some shots at LeBron James, who had a terrible shooting night from beyond the arc.

Davis finished with 30 points, 23 rebounds, five assists and four blocks. It was another vintage performance for the eight-time All-Star, who went 11-for-19 from the floor and 8-for-8 from the free throw line. He continued his spectacular postseason following his dominant series against the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round.

Meanwhile, LeBron James had 22 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and three blocks. "The King" struggled with his shot, going 9-for-24 from the field, including 1-for-8 from beyond the arc. Jordan Poole missed the potential game-tying shot with less than seconds left, with the Lakers ending up with the 117-112 win.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral



30 POINTS

23 REBOUNDS

5 ASSISTS

4 BLOCKS

58% FG



DOMINANT. ANTHONY DAVIS TONIGHT:30 POINTS23 REBOUNDS5 ASSISTS4 BLOCKS58% FGDOMINANT. ANTHONY DAVIS TONIGHT:30 POINTS23 REBOUNDS5 ASSISTS4 BLOCKS58% FGDOMINANT. 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/CLnJNeBYgr

LA Lakers fans on social media just went crazy following the team's win on Tuesday night. Many praised Anthony Davis for his huge performance to help the Lakers steal homecourt advantage. However, a few fans still had the time to call out LeBron James for his shooting performance.

One fan even tweeted:

"Carrying LeBron per usual"

Here are other comments following Davis' 30-20 game:

choc @choc @TheHoopCentral Looney has 0 chance of stopping him @TheHoopCentral Looney has 0 chance of stopping him

Ignacio @happylibertad @TheHoopCentral Anthony Davis definitely is back. He was dominant at both ends of the floor! Lakers depends on his defense. @TheHoopCentral Anthony Davis definitely is back. He was dominant at both ends of the floor! Lakers depends on his defense.

Fire 1 Media @Fire1Media_ @TheHoopCentral He played damn near the entire game! Of course he will put up those kind of numbers. @TheHoopCentral He played damn near the entire game! Of course he will put up those kind of numbers.

RussellMania @clippruss0 @TheHoopCentral This is quietly was one of the best play off performances we've seen, both sides of the floor. @TheHoopCentral This is quietly was one of the best play off performances we've seen, both sides of the floor.

DJ EZ Dick @SaulTnuttz @TheHoopCentral This team will go as far as he takes them. They lose when they get cute and don’t feature him. @TheHoopCentral This team will go as far as he takes them. They lose when they get cute and don’t feature him.

Vernest Brown @DallasTXholdin @TheHoopCentral This is what I expect from AD. He should dominate this match up. @TheHoopCentral This is what I expect from AD. He should dominate this match up.

The game was tight in the first half, but the LA Lakers had a huge third quarter. The Lakers built a double-digit lead early in the fourth quarter, but the Golden State Warriors fought back towards the end.

Steph Curry tied the game with around a minute left in the final period. However, the Lakers built a three-point lead afterwards, with Jordan Poole missing a long 3-point shot that would have tied the score. Dennis Schroder put the game away with two free throws.

Also Read: "You already know the answer to that" - Tom Thibodeau expects Jimmy Butler to play in Game 3 as Knicks level the series

Anthony Davis having a great postseason

Anthony Davis of the LA Lakers

Anthony Davis struggled with injuries once again in the regular season. However, Davis has turned things around in the playoffs, especially in the first round against the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round.

Davis averaged 20.8 points, 13.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game in the series. He shot 49.0% from the field, 33.3% from beyond the arc and 82.8% from the 3-point area.

While Davis' offense was really good against Memphis, it was his defense that put the LA Lakers over the top. If he continues to play like an MVP on both sides of the floor, affecting the game, the Lakers have a great chance of not just moving to the Eastern Conference finals, but also winning a championship.

Also Read: "They f***ed up" - LeBron James once knew the Cavs mentally destroyed Steph Curry and the Warriors in the 2016 Finals

Poll : 0 votes