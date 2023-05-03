"Carrying LeBron per usual" - LA Lakers fans in awe of Anthony Davis after a dominant performance in Game 1 win

Anthony Davis put up a dominant performance in the LA Lakers' Game 1 win over the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference semifinals. Fans were in awe of Davis, but some had to take some shots at LeBron James, who had a terrible shooting night from beyond the arc.
Davis finished with 30 points, 23 rebounds, five assists and four blocks. It was another vintage performance for the eight-time All-Star, who went 11-for-19 from the floor and 8-for-8 from the free throw line. He continued his spectacular postseason following his dominant series against the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round.
Meanwhile, LeBron James had 22 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and three blocks. "The King" struggled with his shot, going 9-for-24 from the field, including 1-for-8 from beyond the arc. Jordan Poole missed the potential game-tying shot with less than seconds left, with the Lakers ending up with the 117-112 win.
LA Lakers fans on social media just went crazy following the team's win on Tuesday night. Many praised Anthony Davis for his huge performance to help the Lakers steal homecourt advantage. However, a few fans still had the time to call out LeBron James for his shooting performance.
One fan even tweeted:
"Carrying LeBron per usual"
Here are other comments following Davis' 30-20 game:
The game was tight in the first half, but the LA Lakers had a huge third quarter. The Lakers built a double-digit lead early in the fourth quarter, but the Golden State Warriors fought back towards the end.
Steph Curry tied the game with around a minute left in the final period. However, the Lakers built a three-point lead afterwards, with Jordan Poole missing a long 3-point shot that would have tied the score. Dennis Schroder put the game away with two free throws.
Anthony Davis having a great postseason
Anthony Davis struggled with injuries once again in the regular season. However, Davis has turned things around in the playoffs, especially in the first round against the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round.
Davis averaged 20.8 points, 13.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game in the series. He shot 49.0% from the field, 33.3% from beyond the arc and 82.8% from the 3-point area.
While Davis' offense was really good against Memphis, it was his defense that put the LA Lakers over the top. If he continues to play like an MVP on both sides of the floor, affecting the game, the Lakers have a great chance of not just moving to the Eastern Conference finals, but also winning a championship.
