"This will be a series that will go his way" - Draymond Green expects Jordan Poole to bounce back after a disastrous clutch miss in Game 1

Draymond Green believes Jordan Poole will be able to bounce back following his ill-advised shot towards the end of Game 1 against the LA Lakers. Green also expects Poole to have a huge impact on the series moving forward.

With the Golden State Warriors down by three points in the final 10 seconds of the game, Poole shot from way beyond the arc and missed. Green told reporters in his postgame news conference that the 23-year-old had a huge game and will continue to be an important piece in their matchup with the Lakers.

"I thought he was really good," Green said. "I thought early on he passed up a couple and we needed him to take those. And then he started taking them and he was great. I think this will be a series that will go his way and that's great for us because we'll need him."

Jordan Poole came off the bench in Game 1, scoring 21 points on 7-for-15 shooting from the field. He went 6-for-11 from beyond the arc, but missed the most important one late in the game.

However, Poole had his best game of the postseason so far after a tough first-round series against the Sacramento Kings. The Golden State Warriors will need him to continue knocking down shots, but it would be best to leave the late-game shooting to Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

Curry finished the game with 27 points, six rebounds and three assists, while Thompson had 25 points, three rebounds and four assists. Draymond Green added six points, four rebounds, seven assists, and three blocks, and Kevon Looney had 10 points, 23 rebounds, and five assists.

Draymond Green lucky not to get ejected in Game 1

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors was lucky to get thrown out in Game 1 against the LA Lakers. Green was called for a technical foul late in the third quarter after an argument with referee Ed Malloy.

The former Defensive Player of the Year was not happy about being called for his fourth personal foul and went to Malloy for an explanation. After a good back-and-forth, the official had enough and called a technical foul on Green.

drble @drbleHQ Draymond Green mocking the ref after getting T’d up 🤣 Draymond Green mocking the ref after getting T’d up 🤣 https://t.co/d3wwQU02Co

Despite the technical foul he received, Green proceeded to mock Malloy and was not even done talking when he returned to the bench. It would have been even more catastrophic for the Warriors if Green had been ejected.

Nevertheless, it was one of those instances wherein Green was just talking too much. There's barely a time when he's not talking and it was fortunate that Malloy didn't call another technical foul for mocking him.

