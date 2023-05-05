"To be young, hot, successful and in love" - Fans react to Zendaya and Tom Holland stealing the show at Lakers-Warriors NBA playoff game

Hollywood power couple Tom Holland and Zendaya stole the show in Game 2 between the Golden State Warriors and LA Lakers on Thursday. The Warriors put on a show to even up the Western Conference semifinals at 1-1 ahead of Game 3 on Saturday.

At the start of the second quarter, the camera showed the stars in attendance at the Chase Center in San Francisco. The Spider-Man co-stars were there to support the Warriors, with the 26-year-old actress wearing a Golden State cap.

Other celebrities present include legendary actor Danny DeVito, Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana, "The Glove" Gary Payton and former baseball player Alex Rodriguez.

Fans on social media were quick to react on the couple's appearance at the 2023 NBA playoffs. It's not the first sports event they have attended, but it might be the first time they were shown on national television.

One fan on Twitter gushed over the couple and thought that they were cut together. The fan said:

"Tom Holland and Zendaya looks so cute when they know camera on them. They were watching Lakers game. Oh to be young, hot, successful and in love."

Here are some of the best reactions to Tom Holland and Zendaya's apperance in Friday's playoff game:

Fun fact: The Euphoria actress' real last name is Coleman.

And speaking of Euphoria, some fans can't wait for the new season to drop.

Other fans made fun of the Warriors' Jordan Poole, who once asked her out on a date via Instagram a few years ago.

What happened between Jordan Poole and Zendaya?

Jordan Poole shoot his shot with the Euphoria star.

Back in 2019, Klay Thompson was in a relationship with actress Laura Harrier, who was Tom Holland's first love interest in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Harrier posted on Instagram to tell his followers that he's in London for date night with Klay Thompson.

Zendaya commented on Harrier's post, seemingly sad that she's not on a date herself. That's when Jordan Poole came in and shoot her shot.

Clearly, Poole missed because the part-time singer has been dating Tom Holland for a couple of years now. But why was the couple watching the Warriors-Lakers game anyway?

It's because Zendaya is a huge Warriors fan, having been born and raised in Oakland, California. Her favorite player is certainly not Poole, but four-time NBA champion Steph Curry. On the other hand, her all-time favorite player is the late, great Kobe Bryant of the LA Lakers.

