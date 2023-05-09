Lonnie Walker IV becomes the first Laker to have 15 points off the bench in the fourth quarter of a playoff game since Kobe Bryant

Lonnie Walker IV stayed ready in Game 4 of the LA Lakers' 104-101 win over the Golden State Warriors on Monday. Walker was scoreless in the first three quarters before exploding for a playoff career-high 15 points in the final period.

According to NBA History, Walker is the first Laker since 1997 to score 15 points or more off the bench in a postseason. The last Lakers player to do it was none other than Kobe Bryant, who scored 17 points off the bench on May 8, 1997, against the Utah Jazz.

Bryant finished the game with 19 points, leading the Lakers in scoring in their 104-84 win over the Jazz in the Western Conference semi-finals. It was Bryant's first postseason but he was already showing the potential he had. The Lakers ended up losing that series 4-1.

Lonnie Walker IV fell out of the LA Lakers rotation midway through the season. He was in and out of the Lakers lineup since they made a huge splash at the trade deadline. However, Walker stayed ready despite his predicament and have his best playoff game on Monday.

LeBron James, who had a team-high 27 points, praised Walker for his performance and thought that they would have won the game without him. James also had nine rebounds and six assists but struggled shooting the ball.

"We don't win this game tonight without Lonnie Walker, that's for sure," James said. "As hard as this game was, it's going to be even harder. We understand that. We know that."

Lonnie Walker IV on his huge Game 4

Lonnie Walker IV joined the 'Inside the NBA' crew after the game to discuss his huge Game 4 performance. Walker praised God first before revealing that he's been active in the gym and just waiting for the right opportunity to showcase what he got.

"God is good first and foremost," Walker said. "I've been locked in, staying in the gym and just waiting for my opportunity. This is something I've been dreaming my entire life and manifesting it. Due diligence and fortitude, I got to be able to show what I was capable of doing."

Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith all congratulated Walker for his great game and for staying ready when his number was called. The LA Lakers would undoubtedly have not won that game without Walker's effort.

Game 5 of the Lakers-Warriors series is on Wednesday at the Chase Center in San Francisco. The defending champions will look to survive and force a Game 6 back to Los Angeles, while the Lakers will try to close out the series.

