"He wants to be a Laker" - Warriors fans are fuming with Draymond Green for costly turnover that costs them Game 4

Golden State Warriors fans are not happy with Draymond Green, who had a costly turnover late in Game 4. The defending champions had an opportunity to tie the game, but Green coughed up the ball with around 10 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

Steph Curry inbounded the ball to Green, who faked a hand off and drove to the basket. He was forced to get rid of the ball as he seemed to be headed out of bounds. Andrew Wiggins didn't expect the pass as Anthony Davis recovered the loose ball.

Wiggins was able to force a jumpball against Davis with around five seconds left in the game. The Warriors won the jumpball, with Curry recovering the rock. However, the two-time MVP threw the ball away and it went out of bounds with about one second left.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans of the Golden State Warriors reacted to Draymond Green's costly turnover on social media. They were upset with the future free agent and thought that he's already mentally checked out of the team. One fan even claimed that Green wants to join LeBron James and the LA Lakers.

"He wants to be a Laker," the fan tweeted.

Here are other reactions to the former Defensive Player of the Year's error:

Draymond Green has a player option for next season, but is expected to opt out and become a free agent. There's still a chance for the Golden State Warriors to sign Green to a new contract. However, his incident with Jordan Poole before the season might have sealed his fate with the defending champions.

Also Read: "Bro thought he was Seth Rollins" - NBA fans are livid with Joel Embiid after stomping on Grant Williams head, leaving him bloodied in Game 3

Draymond Green has near triple-double in Warriors' Game 4 loss

Anthony Davis of the LA Lakers and Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors.

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors put up eight points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in their 104-101 loss to the LA Lakers in Game 4. Green also had five turnovers, one of which was very costly.

Steph Curry was huge for the defending champions as usual, putting up 31 points, 10 rebounds, 14 assists and three steals. However, he struggled with his shot all game long, going 12-for-30 from the field and 3-for-14 from beyond the arc.

Andrew Wiggins contributed 17 points and four rebounds, while Gary Payton II added 15 points. Klay Thompson also struggled shooting the ball and can't seem to find his shots. He had nine points and five rebounds and was 3-for-11 from the field.

Meanwhile, LeBron James had a team-high 27 points, with 10 rebounds and six assists. Anthony Davis finished with 23 points, 15 rebounds and three steals, while Austin Reaves had 21 points and four assists.

However, it was Lonnie Walker IV, who stole the headlines in Game 4 and led the Lakers to a win that extended their series lead to 3-1. Walker scored 15 points, all in the fourth quarter, which was his playoff career-high.

Also Read: "To be young, hot, successful and in love" - Fans react to Zendaya and Tom Holland stealing the show at Lakers-Warriors NBA playoff game

Poll : 0 votes