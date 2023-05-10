What are Bob Huggins' contract details with West Virginia? Salary, duration, and more

Bob Huggins' contract with West Virginia was decreased by $1 million due to the controversy the coach was involved in. Huggins used an anti-gay slur in a radio interview earlier this week, but he will not be fired.

Some sports media believed that the 69-year-old coach would be fired or that he'd resign. However, neither of these things happened as he will return to the sideline next season.

Huggins is expected to sign his next contract with West Virginia on Wednesday. Its complete details haven't been revealed yet, but we do know that the coach took a massive salary reduction due to the controversy.

Bob Huggins' contract was reduced by nearly 25%

Bob Huggins' contract with West Virginia was reduced from $4.2 million to $3.2 million. A decrease of almost 25% is one of the biggest salary reductions in college athletics.

The contract with the University of West Virginia lasts until the summer of 2027, which means that Huggins will likely coach the team for a few more seasons. He's been with West Virginia since 2007, and there is a good chance that he'll be its coach for two decades.

Bob Huggins' contract was reduced by almost 25% (Image via Getty Images)

Bob Huggins has a lot of experience as a coach. His coaching career began in 1984 in Akron, and he's also coached Cincinnati and Kansas State. Huggins has been with West Virginia since the 2007-08 season, making the NCAA Tournament 11 times.

The West Virginia Mountaineers did not go far in the 2023 March Madness. They entered the tournament as a No. 9 seed in the South and were eliminated by No. 8 Maryland in the first round.

The Mountaineers got very close to winning the game, but ended up losing it by two points, 67-65.

The Mountaineers lost in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament (Image via Getty Images)

While it might be somewhat controversial, Bob Huggins' contract with West Virginia will keep the team competitive. He's coached the team in 548 games so far, winning 345 of them.

The biggest success the Mountaineers achieved with Huggins was the Final Four in his third season with the team. They lost the national semifinal game against No. 1 Duke, who ended up winning the national championship.

Reaching the Final Four in 2010 was the biggest success for the university in more than 50 years. Due to this, keeping Huggins on the team is the right move as the team could have another deep tournament run very soon.

