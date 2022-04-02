“Hubert Davis has done a superb job in his first year replacing the legendary Roy Williams” - Adam Schein praises Hubert Davis, says his work during March Madness has been "next level"

Coach Hubert Davis and the North Carolina Tar Heels find themselves in the Final Four a year after legendary coach Roy Williams retired.

Almost a year after Davis took the reigns, UNC has an opportunity to beat their rivals, the Duke Blue Devils, and reach the national championship game.

Given that Davis and North Carolina beat Duke 94-81 on March 5, the team is confident. While UNC product Vince Carter cautioned that the team about being too optimistic, it's hard not to be self-assured given its March Madness run.

Adam Schein based his praise of Davis because of Davis' success in his first season.

Only eight first-year coaches have taken teams to the Final Four. The other seven are Bruce Drake (Oklahoma, 1939), Ray Meyer (1943, DePaul), Bully Gilstrap (Texas, 1943), Gary Thompson (Wichita State, 1965), Denny Crum (Louisville, 1972), Bill Hodges (Indiana State, 1979), Steve Fisher (Michigan, 1989).

Only Fisher won a title, and Fisher inherited the team for its March Madness run. That came after Michigan athletic director Bo Schembechler released Bill Frieder in a wild final week of the regular season.

After Frieder announced that he had agreed to become Arizona State's coach but said he intended to stay with the team until the end of the season. But Schembechler famously said, "A Michigan man is going to coach Michigan" and promoted Fisher.

As North Carolina prepares for the ultimate rubber match against Duke, it's essential to acknowledge how incredible Davis' tournament run has been.

Roy Williams believes in his replacement Hubert Davis' chances in the Final Four

Hubert Davis went from Roy Williams' protege to trying to win a championship of his own.

The nature of March Madness' 64-team tournament makes the national title in college basketball one of the most challenging ones to win. If a team has one lousy stretch in one game, it can go from national championship favorites to being eliminated.

Roy Williams was one of the best college basketball coaches in history. The Hall of Famer took Kansas and North Carolina to nine Final Four appearances, winning three national titles for the Tar Heels.

Duke's Mike Krzyzewski is aiming for his sixth championship in 42 seasons. He's in his record 13th Final Four.

For Hubert Davis to already be on the precipice of winning a national title is impressive, so coach Williams has faith in him.

ACC Network @accnetwork



Roy Williams previews the dadgum Final Four matchup between UNC and Duke “My expectations for Hubert Davis are off the charts."Roy Williams previews the dadgum Final Four matchup between UNC and Duke “My expectations for Hubert Davis are off the charts."Roy Williams previews the dadgum Final Four matchup between UNC and Duke ⬇️ https://t.co/4ws4yNspCz

The endorsement from Williams comes with some bias, given their connection. Davis was his assistant from 2012-21. But it's still a glowing endorsement. If Davis can reward Williams' faith, he could be on the road to his own Hall of Fame career.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein