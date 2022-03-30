“This is the biggest rubber match in the history of college basketball” - Jon Rothstein believes North Carolina beating Duke would give them a one-up over them for eternity

This year's NCAA tournament has already brought us some incredible moments, but the showdown between North Carolina and Duke in the Final Four is shaping up to be a historic one.

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski is expected to retire at the end of the season. So it's only fitting that the legendary head coach has to go up against the rival North Carolina Tar Heels to earn a spot in the national championship.

The game will feature plenty of drama, as both teams have a rich history of epic battles. The Final Four showdown is shaping up to provide a potential storyline that could prove to be bragging rights for years to come.

College basketball analyst Jon Rothstein went on to say that the Final Four matchup could give North Carolina fans the ultimate bragging rights. That is if the team were to pull off a victory and end Coach K's Duke career with a loss to the Tar Heels. Rothstein said:

“This is the biggest rubber match in the history of college basketball"

Basketball fans await the Final Four showdown between North Carolina & Duke

North Carolina Tar Heels will face the Blue Devils in the Final Four

Basketball fans around the world will be counting down the days until the Saturday showdown between the Blue Devils and Tar Heels. There will be plenty of storylines to monitor throughout the dramatic matchup, but all eyes will be paying close attention to see if Mike Krzyzewski can lead his team to another national championship appearance.

The Blue Devils have continued to be one of the most impressive teams in the NCAA tournament so far in March Madness. After a pair of disappointing losses to end the regular season, the Blue Devils have suddenly looked like a completely different team as they are firing on all cylinders as of late.

With freshman star Paolo Banchero leading the way and big man Mark Williams holding down the paint as a defensive force, the Blue Devils will be a dangerous opponent for the Tar Heels.

North Carolina has also looked like a completely different team as of late, as they continue to rattle off a number of impressive victories despite being the highest remaining overall seed in the tournament.

If the Tar Heels can continue to get standout play from guard Caleb Love and big man Armando Bacot, North Carolina fans might get a chance to get their bragging rights over the rival Blue Devils.

Edited by Arnav