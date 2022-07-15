“If you average 16 young man, you’re on your way” - Shaquille O’Neal tells Paolo Banchero everybody’s looking at him, says he has to relearn the game

Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero has been the focus of the basketball world throughout the NBA's Summer League. Fans were eager to get a look at the No. 1 pick and former Duke Blue Devils forward.

Banchero hasn't failed to impress, showcasing the versatility on offense to be a dynamic weapon. One of the best offensive talents in this year's draft, Banchero looks like a potential star for Orlando.

Banchero caught the attention of NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, who spent the early portion of his career with the Orlando Magic as well. On "The Big Podcast with Shaq," the icon praised Banchero and gave him advice on how to deliver on his impressive upside:

"My only advice to this young man is four points a quarter. 'Cause, of course, you coming in and you gotta relearn the game. You gotta relearn the schedule, all that. But as the No 1 player, if you average 16, young man, you're on your way. Now, also you're the first pick, the team is yours, everybody is looking at you."

Paolo Banchero impresses in Summer League

Although Paolo Banchero only played two games in the Summer League, it was clear that the Orlando Magic had seen enough. Banchero was sensational in his limited time in Las Vegas, showcasing the ability to be an all-around threat.

Before the Magic shut him down for the rest of the summer, Banchero averaged 20.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game. He shot 40.7%, including 50.0% from 3-point range.

Banchero will be one of the top rookies to monitor throughout the season.

He's already found himself as a favorite to win the Rookie of the Year award. It looks like Banchero could put up some impressive numbers throughout his rookie season.

17 PTS | 4 REB | 6 AST | 1 STL

23 PTS | 6 REB | 6 AST | 4 STL Paolo Banchero in Summer League:17 PTS | 4 REB | 6 AST | 1 STL23 PTS | 6 REB | 6 AST | 4 STL https://t.co/1AsMSdgXG7

After coming on strong to end the NCAA season with Duke, Banchero carried that momentum to the Summer League and impressed. Time will tell if Banchero can translate that to the regular season, when the competition will get that much tougher.

Banchero, a consensus second-team All-American, was the best player on a stacked Duke roster, helping the Blue Devils reach the Final Four. Banchero was the Atlantic Coast Conference Rookie of the Year and a first-team All-ACC member.

His mother, Rhonda Smith-Banchero, played in the WNBA.

