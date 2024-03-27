Indiana Pacers vs Chicago Bulls: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 27, 2024 

The Chicago Bulls are set to host a longtime NBA Central Division rival, the Indiana Pacers, on March 27 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The home team looks to end their three-game losing streak, while the Pacers are looking to improve their playoff standing.

The Pacers are 6th in the NBA Eastern Conference standings, and they are trailing behind Orlando Magic by two games. Meanwhile, the Bulls own a 1.5-game lead over the Atlanta Hawks who are on pace to be the last team to make it to the East Play-In Tournament

Indiana Pacers vs Chicago Bulls: preview, betting tips and prediction

This game will take place inside the halls of the United Center and the tip-off begins at exactly 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time. NBC Sports Chicago and Bally Sports Indiana own the television broadcast rights of this NBA Eastern Conference matchup. Online live stream of both telecasts are made available through an NBA League Pass subscription.

Moneyline: Pacers (-140) vs Bulls +2.5 (+120)

Spread: Pacers -2.5 (-110) vs Bulls (-110)

Total (O/U): Pacers o235.5 (-110) vs Bulls u234.5 (-110)

Editor's note: odds may vary in time. The odds above are the available information at the time of writing

Indiana Pacers vs Chicago Bulls: Preview

The Bulls are out to pull some stops against Pascal Siakam, who has been marinating well on his chemistry with his Pacers teammates. The role of Siakam is vital for the Pacers to have a strong finish at the tail end of the season and he has been delivering more than 25 points a game in his team's victories.

Now at 6th overall in the NBA Eastern Conference, the Pacers hope to avoid getting down to the play-in tournament zone as they own a slim 1.5-game lead over the Miami Heat.

On the other side, the Bulls are expected to give the Pacers a good battle, with the spread being a slim 2.5 points. DeMar DeRozan is the leading player to bag the NBA Clutch Player of the Year and the Pacers should device a way for the mid-range killer to have limited looks, especially in the final period.

Indiana Pacers vs Chicago Bulls: Starting lineups, subs and rotations

Indiana Pacers starting lineup:

PG - Tyrese Haliburton. SG - Andrew Nembhard, SF - Ben Sheppard, PF - Pascal Siakam, C - Myles Turner

The Pacers should go with their recent starting lineup having Ben Sheppard and Andrew Nembhard to go along with Tyrese Haliburton, Pascal Siakam, and Myles Turner. With no Ben Mathurin to boost the scoring in the second unit, expect Obi Toppin and Jalen Smith to shoot more.

Chicago Bulls starting lineup:

PG - Coby White, SG - Ayo Dosunmu, SF - Torrey Craig, PF - DeMar DeRozan, C - Nikola Vucevic

The Bulls have been going with a small lineup, especially when Zach LaVine went down with an injury. The depth has been this team's problem with all the injuries but they would rely on the likes of Andre Drummond and Jevon Carter to help out while the starters are resting.

Indiana Pacers vs Chicago Bulls: Betting Tips

Pascal Siakam is given an NBA prop of 22.5 points and he has gone over the mark for the last four games. The trend is going up and he should go over as well against the small ball lineup of the Bulls.

On the other side, DeMar DeRozan has been the most reliable scorer for the Bulls and his NBA prop is at 25.5 points. He has only gone under once in the last four games and the safer pick is for him to go over.

Indiana Pacers vs Chicago Bulls: Prediction

Despite having the home-court advantage, Bulls are going to be the underdog pick against the Pacers. It is easy to pick Indiana to win this game and the spread of 2.5 points should be covered easily.

This is the last of the four matchups between both teams and they went under the total twice. Going under the total is the safer pick to make.