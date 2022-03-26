×
"Jaden Ivey no-showed" - Fans brutally troll the young Purdue star as the 3rd-seeded favorites get eliminated by 15th-seeded Saint Peter's in March Madness

Jaden Ivey, left, came up much smaller than his teammate Trevion Williams, right.
Johnnie Martinez
Modified Mar 26, 2022 10:05 AM IST
Feature

Jaden Ivey and the Purdue Boilermakers went into their March Madness game against the Saint Peter's Peacocks as the favorites. But after Friday night's 67-64 loss and Ivey's underwhelming performance, Twitter unleashed on the Purdue star.

While the Peacocks are reading praise on social media, one of the top prospects in the NBA draft and his Boilermakers teammates will see plenty of trolling on Twitter.

Ivey entered the NCAA Tournament as one of the top guards, but he may need to guard his eyes against social media for the next few nights. At least until another player has an underwhelming performance, and Twitter goes after that player.

Some felt Ivey no-showed against the Peacocks, suggesting his attention was pulled in another direction. His final statistical line of nine points on 4-for-12 shooting, including 1-for-6 from 3-point range, with two assists, eight rebounds and six turnovers, fueled the speculation. He averages 17.6 points per game.

Jaden Ivey no showed
I feel genuinely bad for Purdue. But when Jaden Ivey opted out of the sweet 16 for the draft you knew this could happen.
People compared Jaden Ivey to Ayo but Ayo wouldn’t have scored 9 points against a 15 seed
JADEN IVEY JUST GOT HIS ANKLES SNATCHED BY A FUTURE DENTIST
why did ivey decided to play basketball in the last 30 seconds
Ivey struggled in the halfcourt all season and St. Peter’s coach played him perfectly im still taking Ivey top 5 but his position is still in question
@BarstoolBigCat Edey and Ivey https://t.co/HBlEH33rg7
Purdue ran out of gas and energy even though they were hooked to an Ivey
@espn Jaden Ivey https://t.co/rRolHmkxcG
@BoilerBall Jayden Ivey SHOWED US WHY he's a future top 5 pick 😱😱9 points 🔥🔥🔥36% from the field 🎯🎯🎯Locked up by a 1 star recruit 🔒🔒🔒One big L to a 15 seed 🤣🤣🤣
@BoilerBall Ivey doesn’t deserve to get drafted
They have Jaden Ivey looking like 2022 Russ twitter.com/big_business_/…
Ivey in every big game. https://t.co/PT056R3X5B
Jaden Ivey's body language has been brutal tonight.
Jaden Ivey NBA stock https://t.co/SOs3TmSPEE

Purdue's Jaden Ivey's future in the NBA

While Jaden Ivey's draft stock may not tank as severely as some Twitter users believe, comparisons to Ayo Dosunmu and 2022 Russell Westbrook are a harsh way to end his collegiate career. The Purdue guard will hope everything he has already put on video and his draft combine and workouts remove any doubts.

Ivey struggled against the No. 15-seeded Peacocks (22-11), but his overall NCAA Tournament performance had enough highlights to keep his draft stock from plummeting. In the second round, he was critical to the No. 3-seeded Purdue Boilermakers (29-8) eliminating the Texas Longhorns.

.@IveyJaden ICE IN HIS VEINS ❄️ #MarchMadness https://t.co/0Zx3Jl39Tc

Still, Ivey's recent play did not mean much to Twitter users reacting to his play Friday. Some fans may be unhappy if their team drafts Ivey, because they will remember this performance.

Ivey's college career is likely over. However, the sting of the loss and his performance could spark Ivey and teammate Zach Edey to return.

Whether Ivey and Edey are at Purdue or in the NBA next season, this game will be a memorable part of their legacies. Only time and Twitter will tell how memorable.

Purdue, ranked 10th in the final poll of the regular season, last made a Final Four in 1980. Saint Peter's, meanwhile, is the first No. 15 seed to reach the Elite Eight. The Peacocks had never won an NCAA Tournament game in three previous appearances.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein
