"Jaden Ivey no-showed" - Fans brutally troll the young Purdue star as the 3rd-seeded favorites get eliminated by 15th-seeded Saint Peter's in March Madness

Jaden Ivey and the Purdue Boilermakers went into their March Madness game against the Saint Peter's Peacocks as the favorites. But after Friday night's 67-64 loss and Ivey's underwhelming performance, Twitter unleashed on the Purdue star.

While the Peacocks are reading praise on social media, one of the top prospects in the NBA draft and his Boilermakers teammates will see plenty of trolling on Twitter.

Ivey entered the NCAA Tournament as one of the top guards, but he may need to guard his eyes against social media for the next few nights. At least until another player has an underwhelming performance, and Twitter goes after that player.

Some felt Ivey no-showed against the Peacocks, suggesting his attention was pulled in another direction. His final statistical line of nine points on 4-for-12 shooting, including 1-for-6 from 3-point range, with two assists, eight rebounds and six turnovers, fueled the speculation. He averages 17.6 points per game.

year 19 @johnrivers131 Jaden Ivey no showed Jaden Ivey no showed

B1G Cat @BarstoolBigCat I feel genuinely bad for Purdue. But when Jaden Ivey opted out of the sweet 16 for the draft you knew this could happen. I feel genuinely bad for Purdue. But when Jaden Ivey opted out of the sweet 16 for the draft you knew this could happen.

The BoardRoom @ILLBoardRoom People compared Jaden Ivey to Ayo but Ayo wouldn’t have scored 9 points against a 15 seed People compared Jaden Ivey to Ayo but Ayo wouldn’t have scored 9 points against a 15 seed

ahmed @falconsworse JADEN IVEY JUST GOT HIS ANKLES SNATCHED BY A FUTURE DENTIST JADEN IVEY JUST GOT HIS ANKLES SNATCHED BY A FUTURE DENTIST

Barstool Boilers 🚂 @BarstoolPU why did ivey decided to play basketball in the last 30 seconds why did ivey decided to play basketball in the last 30 seconds

tony parker @tonyparker32 Ivey struggled in the halfcourt all season and St. Peter’s coach played him perfectly im still taking Ivey top 5 but his position is still in question Ivey struggled in the halfcourt all season and St. Peter’s coach played him perfectly im still taking Ivey top 5 but his position is still in question

Zach Harper @talkhoops Purdue ran out of gas and energy even though they were hooked to an Ivey Purdue ran out of gas and energy even though they were hooked to an Ivey

knower of ball @AYOD0SUNMU



9 points

36% from the field

Locked up by a 1 star recruit

One big L to a 15 seed 🤣🤣🤣 @BoilerBall Jayden Ivey SHOWED US WHY he's a future top 5 pick9 points36% from the fieldLocked up by a 1 star recruitOne big L to a 15 seed 🤣🤣🤣 @BoilerBall Jayden Ivey SHOWED US WHY he's a future top 5 pick 😱😱9 points 🔥🔥🔥36% from the field 🎯🎯🎯Locked up by a 1 star recruit 🔒🔒🔒One big L to a 15 seed 🤣🤣🤣

Kevin Sweeney @CBB_Central Jaden Ivey's body language has been brutal tonight. Jaden Ivey's body language has been brutal tonight.

Purdue's Jaden Ivey's future in the NBA

While Jaden Ivey's draft stock may not tank as severely as some Twitter users believe, comparisons to Ayo Dosunmu and 2022 Russell Westbrook are a harsh way to end his collegiate career. The Purdue guard will hope everything he has already put on video and his draft combine and workouts remove any doubts.

Ivey struggled against the No. 15-seeded Peacocks (22-11), but his overall NCAA Tournament performance had enough highlights to keep his draft stock from plummeting. In the second round, he was critical to the No. 3-seeded Purdue Boilermakers (29-8) eliminating the Texas Longhorns.

Still, Ivey's recent play did not mean much to Twitter users reacting to his play Friday. Some fans may be unhappy if their team drafts Ivey, because they will remember this performance.

Ivey's college career is likely over. However, the sting of the loss and his performance could spark Ivey and teammate Zach Edey to return.

Whether Ivey and Edey are at Purdue or in the NBA next season, this game will be a memorable part of their legacies. Only time and Twitter will tell how memorable.

Purdue, ranked 10th in the final poll of the regular season, last made a Final Four in 1980. Saint Peter's, meanwhile, is the first No. 15 seed to reach the Elite Eight. The Peacocks had never won an NCAA Tournament game in three previous appearances.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein

LIVE POLL Q. Will Jaden Ivey still go to the NBA after his last performance? Yes No 1 votes so far