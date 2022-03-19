"No guard in the NCAA tournament or 2022 Draft packs more NBA star potential" - Jonathan Wasserman praises Jaden Ivey, compares his 'extreme speed' and explosiveness to Ja Morant

Purdue Boilermakers sophomore Jaden Ivey has quickly become one of the most exciting players in college basketball. The athletic guard has dazzled basketball fans around the world with his impressive combination of explosiveness and multi-level scoring ability. The 6'4" highlight machine has continued to generate buzz when it comes to his ability to takeover a game at any moment and it's starting to get the attention of NBA scouts.

After generating some buzz at the end of his freshman season, Ivey announced that he would return to Purdue for his sophomore year. The sophomore guard was viewed as a potential lottery pick when it came to talent evaluators around the NBA.

But the recently turned 20-year-old guard had other plans, as he saw his game take off to another level throughout the 2021-22 NCAA season. Ivey has become one of the most fascinating players in college basketball and he's quickly trending as a potential top-5 selection in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Bleacher Report NBA Draft analyst Jonathan Wasserman recently went on to praise the sophomore guard, saying that Ivey packs the most NBA star potential in the NCAA tournament.

“No guard in the NCAA tournament or 2022 draft packs more NBA star potential,” claimed Wasserman.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport @NBADraftWass A potential top NBA pick in this year's upcoming draft, Purdue's Jaden Ivey is a special talent A potential top NBA pick in this year's upcoming draft, Purdue's Jaden Ivey is a special talent ⚡️ @NBADraftWass https://t.co/Wr3iThdBlg

Purdue sophomore Jaden Ivey has got off to a strong start at the NCAA Tournament

The basketball world anxiously awaited to see what Purdue guard Jaden Ivey could do in his first-round game of the NCAA tournament. It didn't take the 6'4" guard long to send a statement, as Ivey went on to score 15 points in the first ten minutes of the game. The talented floor general has continued to intrigue NBA personnel with his star potential and passion on the basketball court.

There's no denying that Ivey has the confidence to go toe-to-toe with any opponent on any given night, and he looks ready to lead his team to a potentially deep tournament run in March Madness.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Jaden Ivey already has 15 points in TEN minutes Jaden Ivey already has 15 points in TEN minutes 😳 https://t.co/9DELsJag2m

Ivey would go on to finish the game with an efficient 22 points, four rebounds and two steals in 28 minutes, while shooting 6-of-13 from the field and 3-of-6 from three-point range. The Purdue Boilermakers have continued to be one of the top teams in the country throughout the NCAA season and it looks as if Ivey is finally ready to lead his team towards a potential spot in the national championship.

