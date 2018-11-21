×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Kevin Durant asserts that incident with Draymond Green will have no effect on his free agency

Shubham Sharma
CONTRIBUTOR
News
22   //    21 Nov 2018, 19:07 IST

Kevin Durant
Kevin Durant

Almost everybody is aware of the in-game exchange that happened between Kevin Durant and Draymond Green last week. Green was suspended for one game after the incident.

Kevin Durant will hit free agency in July, and will be open for a trade. And a lot of people in the NBA fraternity believe that the incident between Durant and Green is going to affect his decision and he might re-consider leaving the Golden State Warriors.

But Durant himself has a different opinion. In a statement given to the Yahoo Sports, Durant says that this incident will have no effect no his free agency.

Kevin Durant's statement to Yahoo Sports:

“Nah, [it won’t factor], Because at the end of the day, I’m just a ballplayer that’s just trying to be in a great environment to play basketball and groom my skills every day. And I want to compete on a level that once the game starts, I’m just totally comfortable with my surroundings, with just going out there and being me.”

There have also been questions about Golden State Warriors just punishing Green and not Durant; some people believe that they are giving preferential treatment to Durant as he is about to hit his free agency. However, Warriors owner Joe Lacob denied this notion in a recent interview with the San Fransisco Chronicle.

Joe Lacob's statement to the San Fransisco Chronicle:

"I've read and heard all the things people are talking about -- that we're choosing one person over another," Lacob told the Chronicle. "We're not choosing anybody over anybody."

All said and done, it can't be denied that the chemistry which the Warriors used to have, has been missing in the last few matches. They are 1-3 after the exchange between the two superstars.

Green confronted Durant before the match against Houston, and everything seemed to have gone back to normal. Both the players have said that they are good, but that spark in the Golden State team is still missing.

They play next against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and their fans would hope that if there are any undercurrents between the players in the team, they would be sorted out in time.

Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Golden State Warriors Kevin Durant Draymond Green
Shubham Sharma
CONTRIBUTOR
4 possible destinations for Draymond Green after his...
RELATED STORY
Lakers are the front-runners to sign Kevin Durant, says...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: What is going on with Kevin Durant?
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Kevin Durant could leave the Golden State...
RELATED STORY
Golden State Warriors: Drama within the franchise is the...
RELATED STORY
NBA: 3 recent triple-doubles without a turnover
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles...
RELATED STORY
NBA Free Agency 2019: Will the Warriors be able to keep...
RELATED STORY
Did Kevin Durant really ruin the NBA?
RELATED STORY
3 Players who should be targeted by the Lakers in the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us