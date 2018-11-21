Kevin Durant asserts that incident with Draymond Green will have no effect on his free agency

Shubham Sharma FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 22 // 21 Nov 2018, 19:07 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kevin Durant

Almost everybody is aware of the in-game exchange that happened between Kevin Durant and Draymond Green last week. Green was suspended for one game after the incident.

Kevin Durant will hit free agency in July, and will be open for a trade. And a lot of people in the NBA fraternity believe that the incident between Durant and Green is going to affect his decision and he might re-consider leaving the Golden State Warriors.

But Durant himself has a different opinion. In a statement given to the Yahoo Sports, Durant says that this incident will have no effect no his free agency.

Kevin Durant's statement to Yahoo Sports:

“Nah, [it won’t factor], Because at the end of the day, I’m just a ballplayer that’s just trying to be in a great environment to play basketball and groom my skills every day. And I want to compete on a level that once the game starts, I’m just totally comfortable with my surroundings, with just going out there and being me.”

There have also been questions about Golden State Warriors just punishing Green and not Durant; some people believe that they are giving preferential treatment to Durant as he is about to hit his free agency. However, Warriors owner Joe Lacob denied this notion in a recent interview with the San Fransisco Chronicle.

Joe Lacob's statement to the San Fransisco Chronicle:

"I've read and heard all the things people are talking about -- that we're choosing one person over another," Lacob told the Chronicle. "We're not choosing anybody over anybody."

All said and done, it can't be denied that the chemistry which the Warriors used to have, has been missing in the last few matches. They are 1-3 after the exchange between the two superstars.

Green confronted Durant before the match against Houston, and everything seemed to have gone back to normal. Both the players have said that they are good, but that spark in the Golden State team is still missing.

They play next against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and their fans would hope that if there are any undercurrents between the players in the team, they would be sorted out in time.