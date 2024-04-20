LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 1 (April 20) | 2024 NBA Playoffs 

The LA Lakers and Denver Nuggets tipoff their 2024 NBA Playoffs first-round series on Saturday at Ball Arena. It's their third postseason matchup in five years. The Lakers and the Nuggets have split the results in their previous two series during the 2020 and 2023 Western Conference Finals.

Denver has been the better team after securing an eight-game winning streak against LA entering this contest. That includes a 4-0 sweep in last year's playoffs. However, the Lakers will be itching to avenge that loss after repeated struggles against the defending champions.

Despite opening the series as the underdogs, the Lakers would like to think that they have a puncher's chance against Denver, with LeBron James and Anthony Davis healthy and a stable starting lineup at their disposal.

LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets Injury Reports for Apr. 20

LA Lakers injury report

The Lakers have six players on their injury report. LeBron James and Anthony Davis are probable. Meanwhile, Cam Reddish, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood are out.

Denver Nuggets injury report

Vlatko Cancar is the only absentee for the Nuggets.

LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Apr. 20

LA Lakers starting lineup and depth chart

The Lakers will start D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, LeBron James, Rui Hachimura and Anthony Davis. Spencer Dinwiddie, Gabe Vincent, Jaxson Hayes and Taurean Prince could play key minutes off the bench.

Point guards D'Angelo Russell Spencer Dinwiddie Shooting guards Austin Reaves Gabe Vincent Max Christie Small forwards LeBron James Taurean Prince Maxwell Lewis Power forwards Rui Hachimura Harry Giles III Centers Anthony Davis Jaxson Hayes Colin Castleton

Denver Nuggets starting lineup and depth chart

The Nuggets will start Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic. Reggie Jackson, Christian Braun and Peyton Watson could be the key players off the bench.

Point guards Jamal Murray Reggie Jackson Collin Gillespie Shooting guards Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Christian Braun Jalen Pickett Small forwards Michael Porter Jr. Justin Holiday Julian Strawther Power forwards Aaron Gordon Peyton Watson Zeke Nnaji Centers Nikola Jokic DeAndre Jordan Jay Huff

LA Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets key matchups

The LA Lakers have consistently come up short against the Denver Nuggets because of matchup problems. They haven't had a reliable defensive presence against Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. Meanwhile, Nikola Jokic has outplayed Anthony Davis despite the latter's best efforts.

However, some of that changes in this game. The Lakers have the personnel to tackle Denver and potentially steal one on the road. Three key player matchups could decide this game.

One of them is between D'Angelo Russell and Jamal Murray. Both point guards are expected to hunt each other and expose their defensive frailties. The one that does a decent job on defense and continues scoring will emerge as the winner and play a significant role in the eventual outcome.

Another matchup is between Rui Hachimura and Michael Porter Jr. The two lengthy wings could guard each other for most of the game. They're also the third or fourth scoring options based on their teams' tactics. The one with the better impact, especially scoring the ball, will impact the game.

The final battle is between Anthony Davis and Nikola Jokic. The latter is near unstoppable for any big in the NBA. Davis hasn't had much luck, either, despite his defensive versatility. Nevertheless, if Davis can give the same work to Jokic on offense, that could neutralize this matchup to a significant extent.

