LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets starting lineups and depth charts for Game 2 (April 22) | 2024 NBA Playoffs

On Monday, the LA Lakers and Denver Nuggets lock horns in Game 2 of their 2024 NBA Playoffs first-round series. The Nuggets took a 1-0 lead after winning Game 1 114-103, rallying from a 12-point deficit in the second quarter. The Nuggets outplayed the Lakers the rest of the way with excellent execution on both ends.

The Lakers, meanwhile, oddly got away from what worked in the first half. They stopped running plays and played catch-up for much of the second half, looking clueless against Denver's go-to schemes.

The Lakers were hung up on not making too many adjustments, which led to their ninth straight loss against the defending champs.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

LA Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets Injury Reports

LA Lakers injury report

The Lakers have listed LeBron James and Anthony Davis as probable. Cam Reddish, Christian Wood, Jalen Hood-Schifino and Jarred Vanderbilt are out.

Denver Nuggets injury report

Vlatko Cancar is out for the Nuggets.

LA Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 2

LA Lakers starting lineup and depth chart

The Lakers will start D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, LeBron James, Rui Hachimura and Anthony Davis. Spencer Dinwiddie, Gabe Vincent, Jaxson Hayes and Taurean Prince could be the most used players off the bench.

Point guards D'Angelo Russell Spencer Dinwiddie Shooting guards Austin Reaves Gabe Vincent Max Christie Small forwards LeBron James Taurean Prince Maxwell Lewis Power forwards Rui Hachimura Harry Giles III Centers Anthony Davis Jaxson Hayes Colin Castleton

Denver Nuggets starting lineup and depth chart

The Nuggets will start Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic. Reggie Jackson, Peyton Watson and Christian Braun will play the most minutes off the bench.

Point guards Jamal Murray Reggie Jackson Collin Gillespie Shooting guards Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Christian Braun Jalen Pickett Small forwards Michael Porter Jr. Justin Holiday Julian Strawther Power forwards Aaron Gordon Peyton Watson Zeke Nnaji Centers Nikola Jokic DeAndre Jordan Jay Huff

LA Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets key matchups

The Lakers did a solid job in a few player duels, but they must do that consistently to make this a close battle. Anthony Davis guarded Nikola Jokic in brief stretches in Game 1, holding him to 2-of-10 shooting. However, Rui Hachimura was the primary defender of Jokic. That assignment should be given to AD in this contest.

Another battle is between Jamal Murray and Austin Reaves. The latter did a solid job of limiting Murray to 22 points on 37.5% shooting in Game 1. That must repeat for the Lakers to gain a significant advantage in Monday's game.

Meanwhile, D'Angelo Russell's matchup against Kentavious Caldwell-Pope went in the latter's favor. KCP dominated the Lakers point guard on both ends of the floor, making 4-of-10 3s and limiting D'Lo to 6-of-20 shooting. Russell's off game offensively was one of the biggest reasons behind LA's loss.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback