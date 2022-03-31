“Last six years, Jay Wright’s the best coach” - Colin Cowherd believes Villanova has the best basketball program in the country

Jay Wright has the Villanova Wildcats in the Final Four for the third time in seven years, looking to win their third national championship in that span. That's why Colin Cowherd believes they have been the country's best program.

With iconic Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski's pending retirement, the title of college basketball's best coach up for grabs.

Wright's recent dominance at Villanova makes him a top contender for the position. Already in the Hall of Fame, Wright has twice been named the Naismith College Coach of the Year (2006 and 2016). Krzyzewski was last in a Final Four in 2015, when Duke won the last of its and his national championships.

Cowherd is buying into the notion that Wright is already college basketball's best college. On "The Colin Cowherd Podcast," Cowherd said:

"Right now, last six years, Jay Wright's the best coach. That's the best program in the country."

A large part of the belief in Wright is the culture he has created at Villanova and the program's direction. He has led the school to two of its three national titles and four of its seven Final Four appearances (2009, '16, '18 and this season). Due to the pandemic, there have only been six tournaments since 2016. Villanova has been in half and won one-third.

After his team's March Madness win over the Houston Cougars, the culture of the Wildcats was on full display Sunday.

Doug Gottlieb @GottliebShow NCAA March Madness @MarchMadnessMBB



#MarchMadness @NovaMBB Justin Moore’s teammates immediately ran over to console him after exiting the game in the final seconds Justin Moore’s teammates immediately ran over to console him after exiting the game in the final seconds 🙏#MarchMadness @NovaMBB https://t.co/47QecgXppI I’ve been around college basketball since I was a couple weeks old. I’ve never seen a culture like Villanova. This is just so devastating but also telling of how close these players are… twitter.com/MarchMadnessMB… I’ve been around college basketball since I was a couple weeks old. I’ve never seen a culture like Villanova. This is just so devastating but also telling of how close these players are… twitter.com/MarchMadnessMB…

Justin Moore's injury is a tragedy for Villanova (30-7) and will limit the Wildcats against the Kansas Jayhawks (31-6) in the national semifinals Saturday.

But the moment could also rally the players to win for their brother. The team is so close, and the culture is strong enough, that they could help themselves to another national championship.

Jay Wright and Villanova aim for their best performance yet

The Wildcats will face their toughest challenge yet to win a third national championship under Wright.

Winning a national championship is never easy, but the way Villanova's season has gone could make the title mean even more. The team is dealing with losing one of its best players, Justin Moore, but it has not been built around any one player.

Mike Missanelli @MikeMiss25 This could quite possibly be Jay Wright’s best coaching job ever. FIVE players on the whole team. None of them overly talented. But just tough as nails. Damn. This could quite possibly be Jay Wright’s best coaching job ever. FIVE players on the whole team. None of them overly talented. But just tough as nails. Damn.

The team is constructed on the notion that everyone plays their roles as best as possible and makes it difficult for opposing teams because of their toughness. The loss of Moore is an opportunity to prove their toughness and talent.

Collin Gillespie and Jermaine Samuels were two of the best players in their region. Both will aim to be two of the best players in the Final Four.

If Jay Wright and Villanova are genuinely the best, they will find a way to win the national championship one more time.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein