Villanova's Justin Moore OUT INDEFINITELY just before their Final 4 matchup vs Kansas in March Madness: Looking at the extent of his injury and how it impacts the team

Justin Moore is out indefinitely with a torn Achilles tendon and will miss the rest of the season.
Modified Mar 28, 2022 05:16 AM IST
After the Villanova Wildcats' win over the Houston Cougars, the primary concern turned to the health of starting shooting guard Justin Moore.

The school announced Sunday that Moore suffered a torn Achilles tendon. He will miss the Final Four, and the injury could extend well into next season.

Villanova (30-7) will play the Kansas Jayhawks (31-6) in the first national semifinal on Saturday in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Moore, a second-team All-Big East selection, will undergo surgery this week. He averaged 34.4 minutes, 14.8 points and 4.8 rebounds per game in 36 games.

Villanova's Justin Moore has suffered a torn achilles tendon and is out indefinitely, per release.

Moore suffered the injury in the final minute of the 50-44 win over Houston, and an MRI revealed the worst Sunday. The timeline for recovery on a torn Achilles can vary greatly, but Moore will be out for at least four months. He may never be the same again, which is significant for a star of his caliber.

South Region All-Tournament Team:Jamal SheadCollin GillespieCaleb DanielsJustin MooreJermaine SamuelsJermaine Samuels earned Most Outstanding Player 👏 https://t.co/oxgGLBGCi5

Moore's performance in March Madness has been crucial in helping Villanova to the Final Four.

Villanova, ranked sixth in the final poll of the regular season, will try to regroup against Kansas, ranked third, with a spot in the national championship on the line.

Villanova against Kansas in the Final Four without Justin Moore

Villanova will likely turn to Caleb Daniels to fill Justin Moore's starting spot.

Losing a player of the caliber of Justin Moore is a huge blow, but the Wildcats will not be entirely incapable of beating the Kansas Jayhawks without him.

Villanova held on in the final minute against the Houston Cougars without Moore. Caleb Daniels, the likely candidate to replace him in the starting lineup, has been playing well.

Villanova is 8-2 in games that Caleb Daniels scores in double figures

Daniels, averaging 10.2 ppg, will be able to handle the load in the starting lineup, but he already saw a large share of the minutes (27.2 per game). The most significant loss will come from whoever fills Daniels' role as he steps into the starting lineup.

Still, this team can galvanize around their injured teammate and rise to the occasion. After the game, starting point guard Collin Gillespie offered some perspective.

“I’ve been in that position before… I don’t ever want to see him by himself.” ❤️@NovaMBB's Collin Gillespie (@Colling1021) shows love to Justin Moore https://t.co/HKlLVv8egG
The team has some understanding of trying to overcome an injury to a star player in the NCAA Tournament. Gillespie was unavailable for Villanova's Sweet 16 run last season because of a torn MCL. While it won't be easy, the Wildcats believe they can still win without Moore.

