“Vikings make the move” - LeBron James endorses his former high school teammate Dru Joyce III for the coaching vacancy at Cleveland State University

LeBron James has a connection to Cleveland and Akron, Ohio. That leads him to push for his high school teammate and fellow Akronite, Dru Joyce III, to become the next head coach of NCAA basketball's Cleveland State University Vikings.

Given LeBron James' current status and the potential collegiate future of Bronny James, Cleveland State may see an incentive to hire Dr. Joyce III.

LeBron James grew up in Akron, Ohio, and spent multiple years-long stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers, so he understands the communities around Cleveland State University. Due to his upbringing and career, he wants to see Cleveland State University hire his former high school basketball teammate to take over the Cleveland State University college basketball team.

Dru Joyce III is the son of Dru Joyce II, who was the head coach of both his son and LeBron James during their time in high school. Joyce III is currently an assistant at Cleveland State University.

Dru Joyce III's connections to Cleveland, Akron, and Cleveland State University led James to push for his former teammate and current friend to take over Cleveland State basketball.

LeBron James @KingJames My brother would be the best and right move for the Cleveland State program going forward!! There’s no question! Vikings make the move. Coach @DruOnDemand has what it takes and has the area on lock with the kids! LFG!!! My brother would be the best and right move for the Cleveland State program going forward!! There’s no question! Vikings make the move. Coach @DruOnDemand has what it takes and has the area on lock with the kids! LFG!!!

Recruiting is highly important to be a successful college basketball coach. Hiring a head coach with the ability to connect and recruit the kids in the Cleveland area is a vital asset for Dru Joyce III. He has been involved with basketball in the Cleveland area, so there is some incentive to make a move.

Hiring a coach that James wants could also lead to his son Bronny James choosing Cleveland State for his one year of college basketball. While Cleveland State is not known to be on the list of schools that Bronny James is considering, the opportunity to play for a family friend could influence his decision.

LeBron James' friend candidate after Missouri poaches Cleveland State head coach.

Mizzou basketball took Cleveland State University's current head coach.

LeBron James' friend Dru Joyce III is a candidate for the Cleveland State University job because the University of Missouri poached their former head coach to take on the same role at Mizzou. Next season, Dennis Gates will take over the Missouri Tigers as their head coach, leaving an opening at Cleveland State University.

While Dru Joyce III could always choose to follow Dennis Gates to the University of Missouri, his connections to Cleveland and Akron would present a reason for him to stay if offered the head coaching job. Should Cleveland State University choose to hire a different head coach, Dru Joyce III will have an exciting decision to make.

Being friends with one of the best basketball players in the world will undoubtedly help Dru Joyce III's chances at landing the job. But Cleveland State University will need to make the decision they believe is best. With the hiring of Dennis Gates just happening, James will likely have to wait before his friend hears a decision.

