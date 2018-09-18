Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
NBA: 10 things that LeBron James brings to the Lakers

Elmer Crisostomo
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
283   //    18 Sep 2018, 21:39 IST

2018 NBA Summer League - Las Vegas - Detroit Pistons v Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron's move to Los Angeles brought with him some great things that every Laker fan would rave about.

When LeBron James left the Cleveland Cavaliers for the second time last summer and headed west, the level of excitement among the Laker fans has been in its all-time high.

Expected to wear the same jersey number he last wore in Cleveland, the King is bringing in a lot more in terms of numbers to one of the winningest franchises in the NBA.

To name a few, here are the 10 things LeBron James brings to Los Angeles with him:


#10 Distractions

2018 NBA Summer League - Las Vegas - Detroit Pistons v Los Angeles Lakers
James and his 2016 championship-winning coach Tyronn Lue

Like in every LeBron stop, distractions are definitely part and parcel of the season. From rumors of coaching change emerging in losing months to the bashing of underperforming teammates, and with Los Angeles being a bigger stage, these distractions will have their share of the limelight and could also be blown out of proportions, if the team won’t watch it.

The case of coach David Blatt will surely be thrown into the equation especially if the team struggles along the way. With LeBron James in LA, Luke Walton’s coaching is definitely not the most secure job in the world. But, of course, the best antidote to this uncertainty is for Luke to meet huge expectations. Anything less would probably shift him back to Steve Kerr’s arms or elsewhere.

#9 Frequent player movements

New Orleans Pelicans v Brooklyn Nets
2008 NBA champion with the Celtics, Rajon Rondo

With Magic Johnson and the front office try to find the right combination of players that will complement LeBron in their drive to reach the top, mid-season trades, and free-agent signings are possible scenarios in this season for the Lakers. With the signing of James, who has a low tolerance for mediocrity, fans must not expect to see the same lineup as the season progresses. Anyone who will not respond to the challenge may get the boot, anytime, and different faces may come in and out more often to push the Lakers’ chances in the offseason.

Probably next to Golden State, Los Angeles has now turned into the most favorite free-agent destinations for those who want to have a shot at winning a championship ring. With the big LeBron move, for sure, the entry of such players as Lance Stephenson, Rajon Rondo, and JaVale McGee to the Lakers will certainly not be the last.

Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James
Elmer Crisostomo
CONTRIBUTOR
A public school teacher and a basketball coach, the writer loves everything about sports and is thrilled writing about it.
